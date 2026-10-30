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Jason Kelce hosts Jon Batiste and The U.S. Army Field Band in “Salute to Service 2026: A Veterans Day Celebration.” Celebrate our nation’s heroes through songs and stories of service in this music-filled special.

Watch 0:30
Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration
Trailer
Celebrate our nation’s heroes through both songs and stories of service in this musical special.
Preview: S2026 E1 | 0:30
Watch 3:24
Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration
Still a Soldier
Trace Adkins and The Six-String Soldiers perform "Still a Soldier."
Clip: S2025 E1 | 3:24
Watch 3:19
Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration
Somewhere in America
Trace Adkins and The Six-String Soldiers perform "Somewhere in America."
Clip: S2025 E1 | 3:19
Latest Episodes
All
Watch 55:50
Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration
2026 Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration
Celebrate our nation’s heroes through both songs and stories of service in this musical special.
Episode: S2026 E1 | 55:50
Watch 55:50
Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration
Salute to Service 2025: A Veterans Day Celebration
Trace Adkins joins the U.S. Army Field Band in "Salute to Service 2025: A Veterans Day Celebration."
Episode: S2025 E1 | 55:50
Watch 55:50
Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration
Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration 2024
Join country music superstar Mickey Guyton for a heartfelt Veterans Day celebration.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 55:50
Watch 55:50
Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration
Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration
Honor heroes past and present with this heartfelt Veterans Day celebration.
Episode: S2023 E1 | 55:50
Extras
Watch 0:30
Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration
Trailer
Trace Adkins joins the U.S. Army Field Band in "Salute to Service 2025: A Veterans Day Celebration."
Preview: S2025 E1 | 0:30
Watch 3:02
Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration
Battle Hymn of the Republic
"Battle Hymn of the Republic" performed by The U.S. Army Field Band and Angel Blue.
Clip: S2025 E1 | 3:02
Watch 2:55
Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration
God Bless America
"God Bless America" performed by The U.S. Army Field Band and Angel Blue.
Clip: S2025 E1 | 2:55
Watch 3:00
Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration
Christian McBride and SGT 1st Class Hamilton Price perform "Centerpiece"
Christian McBride and SGT 1st Class Hamilton Price perform "Centerpiece."
Clip: S2024 E1 | 3:00
Watch 2:39
Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration
The US Army Field Band's Soldier's Chorus performs "Bridge Over Troubled Water"
The US Army Field Band's Soldier's Chorus performs "Bridge Over Troubled Water."
Clip: S2024 E1 | 2:39
Watch 3:33
Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration
Craig Morgan performs "That's What I Love About Sunday"
Craig Morgan performs with the US Army Field Band's Six String Soldiers.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 3:33
Watch 4:29
Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration
Aubrey Logan performs "How High The Moon"
Aubrey Logan performs "How High The Moon" with the US Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors
Clip: S2024 E1 | 4:29
Watch 3:26
Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration
Craig Morgan performs "Soldier"
Craig Morgan performs "Soldier" with the US Army Field Band's Six String Soldiers
Clip: S2024 E1 | 3:26
Watch 3:21
Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration
The Army Rappers Perform 'This We'll Defend'
Jon Stewart introduces the newest ensemble of the U.S. Army Field Band, The Army Rappers.
Clip: S2023 E1 | 3:21
Watch 2:42
Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration
'Remember Her Name'
Mickey Guyton joins The Six-String Soldiers to perform her song "Remember Her Name."
Clip: S2023 E1 | 2:42
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