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Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration

Somewhere in America

Season 2025 Episode 1 | 3m 19s

Country Music legend Trace Adkins joins the Six-String Soldiers of the US Army Field Band to perform the hit song "Somewhere in America" as part of Salute to Service 2025: A Veteran's Day Celebration.

Extras
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 0:30
Miss Scarlet
Season 7 Official Trailer
Miss Scarlet returns for Season 7, the final season, on January 17, 2027 at 8/7c.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 2:10
American Masters
Wilder
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
Watch 2:45
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee
Beethoven's triumphant melody and joyful words unite in this spirited hymn of praise.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 2:45
Watch 1:46
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Bring a Torch, Jeanette, Isabella!
Stephanie J. Block brings charm and warmth to this lively French Christmas carol.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 1:46
Watch 2:20
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
’Tis Joy When Moon and Stars Above
The shepherds' first Christmas night comes alive in this uplifting new concert hymn.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 2:20
Watch 4:48
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Angels from the Realms of Glory
The tune for this popular Christmas song comes from the 18th-century French carol “Les Anges dans no
Clip: S2026 E1 | 4:48
Watch 4:08
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
For Unto Us a Child Is Born, (from Messiah)
A beloved and joyful Messiah chorus celebrates the joy and promise of Christ’s birth.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 4:08
Watch 2:17
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Joy to the World
A Christmas favorite comes alive in Mack Wilberg's jubilant arrangement for Choir and Orchestra.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 2:17
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