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Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration

Aubrey Logan performs "How High The Moon"

Season 2024 Episode 1 | 4m 29s

Jazz vocalist and trombonist Aubrey Logan joins the US Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors in a performance of "How High The Moon" as part of "Salute To Service 2024: A Veterans Day Celebration" on PBS.

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