Aubrey Logan performs "How High The Moon"

Extras
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Miss Scarlet returns for Season 7, the final season, on January 17, 2027 at 8/7c.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus join The Tabernacle Choir for an epic holiday celebration.
A beloved and joyful Messiah chorus celebrates the joy and promise of Christ’s birth.
A Christmas favorite comes alive in Mack Wilberg's jubilant arrangement for Choir and Orchestra.
Ariel Ramírez's Nativity story shines in this peaceful Argentine Christmas folk-inspired work.
Mendelssohn's stirring call to "Rise! Up! Arise!" shines in this powerful choral anthem.
Stephanie J. Block brings charm and warmth to this lively French Christmas carol.
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Celebrate our nation’s heroes through both songs and stories of service in this musical special.
Trace Adkins joins the U.S. Army Field Band in "Salute to Service 2025: A Veterans Day Celebration."
Join country music superstar Mickey Guyton for a heartfelt Veterans Day celebration.
Honor heroes past and present with this heartfelt Veterans Day celebration.