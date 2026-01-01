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Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration

The US Army Field Band's Soldier's Chorus performs "Bridge Over Troubled Water"

Season 2024 Episode 1 | 2m 39s

Colonel Danielle Ngo recounts her experiences in the US Army and personally thanks veterans at the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington DC as the US Army Field Band's Soldier's Chorus sings "Bridge Over Troubled Water" in this moving tribute to our nation's Vietnam Veterans.

Extras
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Clip: S2026 E1 | 5:08
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Preview: S2026 E1 | 3:46
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