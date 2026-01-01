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Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration

The Army Rappers Perform 'This We'll Defend'

Season 2023 Episode 1 | 3m 21s

Jon Stewart introduces the newest ensemble of the U.S. Army Field Band, The Army Rappers. They perform their song "This We'll Defend." The Army Rappers are Staff Sgts. Kyra Dorn, Lamar Riddick and Nicholas Feemster.

Extras
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All Creatures Great and Small
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Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
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All Creatures Great and Small
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Stephanie J. Block brings charm and warmth to this lively French Christmas carol.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 1:46
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