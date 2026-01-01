Set to Beethoven’s beloved “Ode to Joy” melody, “Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee” pairs Henry van Dyke’s radiant text with one of classical music’s most recognizable themes. Inspired by the beauty of the Berkshire Mountains, the hymn celebrates God’s glory with boundless enthusiasm. The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra bring added brilliance to Mack Wilberg’s vibrant arrangement.