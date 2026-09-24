Celebrate Latino culture and pride as the 39th Hispanic Heritage Awards moves to Minneapolis to celebrate the People of Minnesota (Humanitarian Award) alongside icons like Oscar D’León (Legenda Award), Mon Laferte (Social Justice Award), Eladio Carrión (Inspira Award), and Ximena Sariñana (Music Award). Hosted by comedienne Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, with special performances by Los Tigres Del Norte!