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Celebrate Latino culture and pride as the 39th Hispanic Heritage Awards moves to Minneapolis to celebrate the People of Minnesota (Humanitarian Award) alongside icons like Oscar D’León (Legenda Award), Mon Laferte (Social Justice Award), Eladio Carrión (Inspira Award), and Ximena Sariñana (Music Award). Hosted by comedienne Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, with special performances by Los Tigres Del Norte!

Watch 0:30
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Trailer
Celebrate Latino icons, culture, and pride with the 39th Hispanic Heritage Awards!
Preview: S2026 E1 | 0:30
Watch 4:13
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Felix Contreras – 2025 Journalism Award Honoree
Learn more about NPR Journalist Felix Contreras as he receives the 2025 Journalism Award.
Clip: S2025 E1 | 4:13
Watch 2:55
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Rauw Alejandro: “Este premio para todos usted”
Vision Awardee Rauw Alejandro dedicates, “Este premio para todos usted.”
Clip: S2025 E1 | 2:55
Latest Episodes
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  • All
  • Hispanic Heritage Awards Season 2026
  • 38th Hispanic Heritage Awards
  • 37th Hispanic Heritage Awards
  • Hispanic Heritage Awards Season 2023
  • 35th Hispanic Heritage Awards
  • Hispanic Heritage Awards Season 2021
  • Season 2020
  • 32nd Hispanic Heritage Awards
  • 2018 Hispanic Heritage Awards
  • 2017 Hispanic Heritage Awards
  • Hispanic Heritage Awards Season 2016
  • Hispanic Heritage Awards Season 2015
  • 27th Hispanic Heritage Awards
Hispanic Heritage Awards
39th Hispanic Heritage Awards
Celebrate Latino icons, culture, and pride with the 39th Hispanic Heritage Awards!
Episode: S2026 E1
Watch 55:35
Hispanic Heritage Awards
38th Hispanic Heritage Awards
Celebrate Latino cultural icons Cheech Marin, Rauw Alejandro, Rosie Perez, Gloria Trevi, and more!
Episode: S2025 E1 | 55:35
Watch 55:06
Hispanic Heritage Awards
37th Hispanic Heritage Awards
Celebrate the new class of Hispanic Heritage Award honorees.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 55:06
Watch 54:20
Hispanic Heritage Awards
36th Hispanic Heritage Awards
Celebrate the recipients of the 36th annual Hispanic Heritage Awards.
Episode: S2023 E1 | 54:20
Watch 52:03
Hispanic Heritage Awards
35th Hispanic Heritage Awards
Celebrate the recipients of the 35th annual Hispanic Heritage Awards.
Episode: S2022 E1 | 52:03
Watch 53:29
Hispanic Heritage Awards
34th Hispanic Heritage Awards
Celebrate Latinx excellence with Honorees Carlos Santana, Salma Hayek and more.
Episode: S2021 E1 | 53:29
Watch 54:21
Hispanic Heritage Awards
33rd Hispanic Heritage Awards
Celebrate the recipients of the annual Hispanic Heritage Awards.
Episode: S2020 E1 | 54:21
Watch 55:56
Hispanic Heritage Awards
32nd Hispanic Heritage Awards
Join the country’s highest tribute to Latinos by Latinos.
Episode: S2019 E1 | 55:56
Watch 56:41
Hispanic Heritage Awards
31st Hispanic Heritage Awards
Join the country’s highest tribute to Latinos by Latinos.
Episode: S2018 E1 | 56:41
Watch 56:41
Hispanic Heritage Awards
30th Hispanic Heritage Awards
Join the country’s highest tribute to Latinos by Latinos.
Episode: S2017 E1 | 56:41
Extras
Watch 3:02
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Lisa Lisa performs “I Wonder If I Take You Home” (Live!)
Lisa Lisa celebrates 40 years of her single “I Wonder If I Take You Home.”
Clip: S2025 E1 | 3:02
Watch 0:30
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Trailer
Celebrate Latino cultural icons Cheech Marin, Rauw Alejandro, Rosie Perez, Gloria Trevi, and more!
Preview: S2025 E1 | 0:30
Watch 2:11
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Cheech Marin Dedicates 2025 Arts Award “To All The Artists”
Cheech Marin dedicates the 2025 Arts Award “to all the artists” who’ve made Chicano Art.
Clip: S2025 E1 | 2:11
Watch 5:05
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Gloria Trevi – Iconic Ballad Medley (Live!) with Orchestra
Gloria Trevi performs a medley of iconic ballads with the American Pops Orchestra.
Clip: S2025 E1 | 5:05
Watch 4:13
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Cheech Marin – 2025 Arts Award Honoree
Learn more about actor, comedian and art collector Cheech Marin, 2025 Arts Award Honoree.
Clip: S2025 E1 | 4:13
Watch 4:26
Hispanic Heritage Awards
DannyLux performs “Ya No Estás” (Live!)
DannyLux performs “Ya No Estás” live with the American Pops Orchestra.
Clip: S2025 E1 | 4:26
Watch 4:03
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Felix Contreras Thanks All the Artists Who’ve Trusted Him
NPR’s Felix Contreras thanks all the artists who’ve trusted him with their words and music.
Clip: S2025 E1 | 4:03
Watch 4:32
Hispanic Heritage Awards
RaiNao performs “Gualero REFF12.31” (Live!)
RaiNao performs “Gualero REFF12.31” live with the American Pops Orchestra.
Clip: S2025 E1 | 4:32
Watch 3:48
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Daymé Arocena performs Celia Cruz classic “Quimbara” (Live!)
Daymé Arocena performs Celia Cruz classic “Quimbara” with the American Pops Orchestra.
Clip: S2025 E1 | 3:48
Watch 2:24
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Gloria Trevi calls for “Más union, más amor”
2025 Legend Awardee Honoree Gloria Trevi calls for “Más union, más amor.”
Clip: S2025 E1 | 2:24
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