Africa's Golden City

Extras
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
Discover all-new Secrets of the Dead on Wednesdays this fall, starting October 14 at 10/9c.
New discoveries reveal how pivotal Great Zimbabwe was to global trade.
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Appraisal: Colonial Revival Chair, ca. 1900
Appraisal: 1925 Harriet Frishmuth Crest of the Wave
Appraisal: 1897 Arts & Crafts Humidor
Appraisal: Ming-style Reclining Chair, ca. 1900
Appraisal: Jacob Hurd Silver Cann, ca. 1745
Latest Episodes
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All
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Secrets of the Dead Season 23
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Secrets of the Dead Season 22
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Secrets of the Dead Season 21
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Secrets of the Dead Season 20
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Secrets of the Dead Season 19
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Secrets of the Dead Season 18
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Secrets of the Dead Season 17
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Secrets of the Dead Season 16
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Secrets of the Dead Season 15
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Secrets of the Dead Season 14
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Secrets of the Dead Season 13
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Secrets of the Dead Season 12
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Secrets of the Dead Season 11
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Secrets of the Dead Season 10
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Secrets of the Dead Season 9
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Secrets of the Dead Season 8
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Secrets of the Dead Season 7
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Secrets of the Dead Season 6
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Secrets of the Dead Season 5
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Secrets of the Dead Season 4
The chance discovery of a jade artifact unearths an ancient Chinese city.
A professor seeks to prove Arthurian legends have roots in actual British history.
Experts search for evidence that female gladiators once existed in Ancient Rome.
Could the discovery of a third portrait of William Shakespeare be a genuine article?
Scientists study medieval bubonic plague victims in hopes of preventing future outbreaks.
See how secret letters written by Mary, Queen of Scots, were finally decoded.
An unprecedented discovery could reveal new information about Cleopatra’s reign.
The spectacular arena showcasing Ancient Rome’s power also contributed to its downfall.
Historian Jonathan Petropoulos investigates the post-war life of former Nazi art dealer Bruno Lohse.
Historian Jonathan Petropoulos investigates the life of former Nazi art dealer Bruno Lohse.