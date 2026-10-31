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The Gettysburg Book: A Father, Son and the Killer Angels

The Gettysburg Book: a Father, Son and the Killer Angels

57m 51s

THE GETTYSBURG BOOK: A FATHER, SON AND THE KILLER ANGELS examines the evocative prose and impact of Michael Shaara’s classic Civil War novel, through the lens of the author’s struggle with mental illness. The film explores how his creative genius co-existed with a volatility that deeply fractured his family, revealing the human cost behind one of America’s most significant historical novels

Aired: 10/31/26 | Expires: 10/30/28
Extras
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Clip: 1:58
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All Creatures Great and Small
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Season 7 Official Trailer
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What Child Is This?
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Preview: S2026 E1 | 3:46
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Merry Christmas, Darling
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus sing 'Merry Christmas Darling' with The Tabernacle Choir.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 3:18
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Far, Far Away on Judea’s Plains
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Clip: S2026 E1 | 3:06
Watch 2:35
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Go, Tell It on the Mountain
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Clip: S2026 E1 | 2:35
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Christmas Memories Medley
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Preview: S2026 E1 | 2:59
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Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Vamos ya, Pastores, (from 'Los Pastores
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Preview: S2026 E1 | 1:10