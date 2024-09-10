© 2024 Connecticut Public

Van der Valk

Episode 1: Safe in Amsterdam: Part 1

Season 4 Episode 1 | 47m 17s

After a whistleblower is murdered, the team must ensure the second whistleblower testifies to take down a criminal empire. Van der Valk is conflicted when he discovers the protection officer is a former flame.

Aired: 09/14/24 | Expires: 09/29/24
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Watch 47:13
Ridley
The Memory Jar, Part 2
Ridley intensifies his investigation to discover what happened to Tara Dunning.
Episode: S2 E8 | 47:13
Watch 49:08
Ridley
The Memory Jar, Part 1
Ridley investigates when Tara Dunning, beloved wife and mother, vanishes from her tranquil village.
Episode: S2 E7 | 49:08
Watch 47:16
Ridley
Fool For Love, Part 2
With Carol off the case, Ridley races to discover the truth about who shot Oliver Grant.
Episode: S2 E6 | 47:16
Watch 48:01
Van der Valk
Episode 6: Secrets in Amsterdam: Part 2
After more shocking murders, the team moves in on billionaire Freddie Klink. Is he the mastermind?
Episode: S4 E6 | 48:01
Watch 49:10
Moonflower Murders
Episode 6
Susan and Andreas visit Stefan in prison. Will Susan solve Cecily's mysterious disappearance?
Episode: S2024 E6 | 49:10
Watch 47:57
Ridley
Fool For Love, Part 1
When a man is shot dead during an illegal rave on a building site, Ridley investigates.
Episode: S2 E5 | 47:57
Watch 46:29
Van der Valk
Episode 5: Secrets in Amsterdam: Part 1
Van der Valk reunites with his ex-flame to uncover the truth behind a scientist’s death.
Episode: S4 E5 | 46:29
Watch 49:52
Moonflower Murders
Episode 5
The Endicotts reveal someone had a motive to kill Cecily.
Episode: S2024 E5 | 49:52
Watch 47:38
Ridley
The Hollow Tree, Part 2
When another body is found murdered, the pressure builds to find the killer.
Episode: S2 E4 | 47:38
Watch 50:35
Van der Valk
Episode 4: Hope in Amsterdam: Part 2
The investigation continues after another shocking murder. Could Cobie Stegenga now be the prime sus
Episode: S4 E4 | 50:35
Watch 44:59
Van der Valk
Episode 3: Hope in Amsterdam: Part 1
The team investigates the murder of an environmental campaigner on the eve of a global conference.
Episode: S4 E3 | 44:59
Watch 48:41
Van der Valk
Episode 2: Safe in Amsterdam: Part 2
The team contemplates working with a criminal empire to find out who killed the whistleblower.
Episode: S4 E2 | 48:41
Watch 49:01
Van der Valk
Episode 6: Magic in Amsterdam (Part Two)
Lucienne is forced to confront painful memories buried in her past.
Episode: S3 E6 | 49:01
Watch 47:12
Van der Valk
Episode 5: Magic in Amsterdam (Part One)
The team's newest case involves the participant of in a magical ritual invoking a demon.
Episode: S3 E5 | 47:12
Watch 48:38
Van der Valk
Episode 4: Redemption in Amsterdam (Part Two)
Has the suspect from Van der Valk’s past started killing again? Or is it someone else?
Episode: S3 E4 | 48:38
Watch 46:32
Van der Valk
Episode 3: Redemption in Amsterdam (Part One)
The present-day murder of a museum employee links back to a case from Van der Valk's past.
Episode: S3 E3 | 46:32
Watch 51:05
Van der Valk
Episode 2: Freedom in Amsterdam (Part Two)
Van der Valk and the team are drawn into the murky world of drug smuggling.
Episode: S3 E2 | 51:05