Van der Valk

Episode 6: Magic in Amsterdam (Part Two)

Season 3 Episode 6 | 49m 01s

As the investigation continues into an occult-related death, Lucienne is forced to confront painful memories buried in her past before unearthing a deep-seated tale of medical negligence and personal revenge. Meanwhile, will Van der Valk get his Happy Ever After with Lena?

Aired: 10/07/23
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Van der Valk Season 4
  • Van der Valk Season 3
  • Van der Valk Season 2
  • Van der Valk
Watch 46:29
Van der Valk
Episode 5: Secrets in Amsterdam: Part 1
Van der Valk reunites with his ex-flame to uncover the truth behind a scientist’s death.
Episode: S4 E5 | 46:29
Watch 50:35
Van der Valk
Episode 4: Hope in Amsterdam: Part 2
The investigation continues after another shocking murder. Could Cobie Stegenga now be the prime sus
Episode: S4 E4 | 50:35
Watch 44:59
Van der Valk
Episode 3: Hope in Amsterdam: Part 1
The team investigates the murder of an environmental campaigner on the eve of a global conference.
Episode: S4 E3 | 44:59
Watch 48:41
Van der Valk
Episode 2: Safe in Amsterdam: Part 2
The team contemplates working with a criminal empire to find out who killed the whistleblower.
Episode: S4 E2 | 48:41
Watch 47:17
Van der Valk
Episode 1: Safe in Amsterdam: Part 1
Van der Valk protects a whistleblower against a criminal empire while facing a former flame.
Episode: S4 E1 | 47:17
Watch 47:12
Van der Valk
Episode 5: Magic in Amsterdam (Part One)
The team's newest case involves the participant of in a magical ritual invoking a demon.
Episode: S3 E5 | 47:12
Watch 48:38
Van der Valk
Episode 4: Redemption in Amsterdam (Part Two)
Has the suspect from Van der Valk’s past started killing again? Or is it someone else?
Episode: S3 E4 | 48:38
Watch 46:32
Van der Valk
Episode 3: Redemption in Amsterdam (Part One)
The present-day murder of a museum employee links back to a case from Van der Valk's past.
Episode: S3 E3 | 46:32
Watch 51:05
Van der Valk
Episode 2: Freedom in Amsterdam (Part Two)
Van der Valk and the team are drawn into the murky world of drug smuggling.
Episode: S3 E2 | 51:05