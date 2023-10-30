Episode 5: Magic in Amsterdam (Part One)

Extras
Ridley intensifies his investigation to discover what happened to Tara Dunning.
Discover the wildlife of Transylvania, a mysterious region hiding some of Europe’s last wilderness.
Ridley investigates when Tara Dunning, beloved wife and mother, vanishes from her tranquil village.
In Congo, filmmaker Vianet Djenguet comes face to face with the forest’s largest gorilla.
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Conservationists put themselves at risk to habituate a notoriously protective 500-pound silverback.
A mother gorilla feeds her infant within the gaze of the outsiders.
After more shocking murders, the team moves in on billionaire Freddie Klink. Is he the mastermind?
With Carol off the case, Ridley races to discover the truth about who shot Oliver Grant.
Susan and Andreas visit Stefan in prison. Will Susan solve Cecily's mysterious disappearance?
Van der Valk reunites with his ex-flame to uncover the truth behind a scientist’s death.
The investigation continues after another shocking murder. Could Cobie Stegenga now be the prime sus
The team investigates the murder of an environmental campaigner on the eve of a global conference.
The team contemplates working with a criminal empire to find out who killed the whistleblower.
Van der Valk protects a whistleblower against a criminal empire while facing a former flame.
Lucienne is forced to confront painful memories buried in her past.
Has the suspect from Van der Valk’s past started killing again? Or is it someone else?
The present-day murder of a museum employee links back to a case from Van der Valk's past.
Van der Valk and the team are drawn into the murky world of drug smuggling.