Season 3 Preview

Extras
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Meet gifted artisans who pour passion and skill into timeless products made with love.
Trailer for Remake by director Ross McElwee.
Trailer for Arrest the Midwife by director Elaine Epstein.
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Trailer for How to Build a Library by directors Maia Lekow and Christopher King.
Jodi imagines she is drawing bugs and clouds in the sky with her crayons!
Jodi wants to touch Miss Elaina's hair but she learns that she has to ask first!
Prince Wednesday learns to ask before he pushes Daniel on the swings.
Everyone learns that before you touch someone, you should ask them if it's okay!
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Velvet Season 1
Ana’s fashion line needs Mateo’s return, causing tension. Clara faces her former husband.
Pedro sacrifices for Rita’s health. Ana supports her friend. Clara reconnects with Mateo.
Ana cancels her wedding as a past figure returns. Velvet anticipates changes.
Ana leaves Velvet after betrayal. She plans her wedding. A secret surfaces.
Ana’s fashion line earns praise. Marco claims credit. Mateo pursues a discovery.
Alberto and Ana’s love triumphs, but Cristina’s downfall leaves Velvet’s fate uncertain.
Carlos plans to marry Ana. She fights for her career. Pedro and Rita drift further apart.
Ana hesitates on Carlos’ proposal. Pedro supports Rita’s health struggle.
Now a renowned designer, Ana dates pilot Carlos. A new fashion line begins.