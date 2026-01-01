© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Velvet

Season 3 Preview

Season 3 | 30s

Alberto rebels against the expectations heaped on him. Ana, who longs to become a designer, struggles to assert herself as a creative personality. From Walter Presents, in Spanish with English subtitles.

Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 0:30
Made With Love
Season 1 Preview
Meet gifted artisans who pour passion and skill into timeless products made with love.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 2:04
POV
Trailer | Remake
Trailer for Remake by director Ross McElwee.
Preview: S39 E6 | 2:04
Watch 1:50
POV
Trailer | Arrest the Midwife
Trailer for Arrest the Midwife by director Elaine Epstein.
Preview: S39 E5 | 1:50
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Watch 2:57
POV
Trailer | How to Build a Library
Trailer for How to Build a Library by directors Maia Lekow and Christopher King.
Preview: S39 E4 | 2:57
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Jodi Makes Art in the Sky
Jodi imagines she is drawing bugs and clouds in the sky with her crayons!
Clip: S8 E2 | 0:54
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Jodi Learns to Ask Before Touching Someone Else
Jodi wants to touch Miss Elaina's hair but she learns that she has to ask first!
Clip: S8 E2 | 2:18
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel and Prince Wednesday At the Swingset
Prince Wednesday learns to ask before he pushes Daniel on the swings.
Clip: S8 E2 | 1:28
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
"Before You Touch Someone, Ask if It's Okay" Song
Everyone learns that before you touch someone, you should ask them if it's okay!
Clip: S8 E2 | 1:03
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 4
  • Season 3
  • Season 2
  • Velvet Season 1
Watch 1:15:09
Velvet
More than a Pretty Face
Ana’s fashion line needs Mateo’s return, causing tension. Clara faces her former husband.
Episode: S4 E2 | 1:15:09
Watch 1:13:12
Velvet
In Play
Rita’s health crisis unfolds. Ana’s fashion line faces challenges. Mateo finds a lead.
Episode: S4 E7 | 1:13:12
Watch 1:14:06
Velvet
The Moment of Truth
Pedro sacrifices for Rita’s health. Ana supports her friend. Clara reconnects with Mateo.
Episode: S4 E6 | 1:14:06
Watch 1:09:54
Velvet
And Then He Came
Ana cancels her wedding as a past figure returns. Velvet anticipates changes.
Episode: S4 E10 | 1:09:54
Watch 1:10:21
Velvet
Unexpected Gifts
Ana leaves Velvet after betrayal. She plans her wedding. A secret surfaces.
Episode: S4 E9 | 1:10:21
Watch 1:06:52
Velvet
Pret-a-Porter
Ana’s fashion line earns praise. Marco claims credit. Mateo pursues a discovery.
Episode: S4 E8 | 1:06:52
Watch 1:12:42
Velvet
The Big Day
Alberto and Ana’s love triumphs, but Cristina’s downfall leaves Velvet’s fate uncertain.
Episode: S4 E11 | 1:12:42
Watch 1:10:28
Velvet
The Enemy Within
Carlos plans to marry Ana. She fights for her career. Pedro and Rita drift further apart.
Episode: S4 E4 | 1:10:28
Watch 1:12:06
Velvet
A Difficult Decision
Ana hesitates on Carlos’ proposal. Pedro supports Rita’s health struggle.
Episode: S4 E5 | 1:12:06
Watch 1:18:13
Velvet
Welcome to the 60s
Now a renowned designer, Ana dates pilot Carlos. A new fashion line begins.
Episode: S4 E1 | 1:18:13