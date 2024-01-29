-
Biden and Trump easily won Connecticut's presidential primaries on Tuesday. Their victories, while not surprising, will add to their delegate hauls for their party conventions this summer.
Connecticut’s Presidential primary is Tuesday and thousands of people have already cast their ballot in-person through early voting.
Bridgeport mayoral candidate John Gomes says he's staying in the race and will run as the Independent Party candidate for the special Feb. 27 election.
There may be a collective feeling of déjà vu among Democrats in Bridgeport on Tuesday, when they head back to the polls for a court-ordered do-over of a mayoral election they thought they had decided months ago.
Mark Barden's 7-year old son, Daniel, was one of 26 people killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. Eleven years later, Barden is hopeful that America can still change.
The investigation comes as the town is scheduled to hold a recount Tuesday in the race for first selectman. The Democratic challenger currently has 42 more votes than the Republican incumbent.
The newly elected mayor of Hartford, Arunan Arulampalam, announced his picks to lead his transition into office at his first press conference held at City Hall the morning after his victory.
After Republican Dean Esposito defeated Democrat Roberto Alves in 2021 in a race for mayor in Danbury, the challenger returned for a rematch in 2023. And this time, Alves won.
DiMartino has good reason to be proud. The local Democratic Party in Derby swept through the down ballot races as well, and his campaign manager, Linda Fusco explained it partly had to do with his chief opponent, Gino DiGiovanni’s ongoing legal troubles stemming from his participation in the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Paul Pernerewski, a Democratic protégé of retiring Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary, is now mayor-elect in the city.
Radio Show Episodes
When you think of high school student councils, you likely think of prom and pep rallies - but these organizations do way more than that. This hour on Where We Live, we’re celebrating Election Day by looking at student council elections and student government around our state.
The Wheelhouse is making its final stop on the campaign trail! This hour, hear from mayoral candidates running for mayor in Connecticut's largest city, Bridgeport.
The Wheelhouse is hitting the campaign trail! Over the next few weeks, we’ll be interviewing mayoral candidates across the state. This week, Waterbury – where four candidates are facing off this November.
The Wheelhouse is hitting the campaign trail! Over the next few weeks, we’ll be interviewing mayoral candidates across the state. This week, West Haven – where Democrat Dorinda Borer and Republican Barry Lee Cohen are facing off this November.
The Wheelhouse is hitting the campaign trail! Over the next few weeks, mayoral candidates across the state will answer your questions on the show. Up first, Danbury – where Roberto Alves is challenging Mayor Dean Esposito.
School board meetings have become political battlegrounds in Connecticut and across the U.S. This hour, we look at the power and politics of school boards.
This hour, we learn about the State Elections Enforcement Commission which oversees voter fraud allegations and campaign finance. We'll also examine Gen Z’s impact on future elections.