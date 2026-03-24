Preliminary study revealed that Puerto Ricans contribute more than $11 billion to Connecticut’s economy

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The Puerto Rican community in Connecticut could be generating over $11.1 billion in economic activity in the state, where 8% of the population is Puerto Rican.

The preliminary estimate was presented during the “Puerto Ricans in Connecticut Policy Summit: Building an Economic Collective Agenda”, a summit organized by the Puerto Rican Studies Initiative (PRSI) of the University of Connecticut (UConn).The forum, which was held between Friday and Saturday, was intended to assess the impact of federal policies on Puerto Ricans in the diaspora and on the island, and to promote solutions to improve their economic conditions.

The study led by Luis Palomino, research assistant at PRSI, calculated that Puerto Ricans represent approximately 3.9% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the state. As Palomino explained to El Nuevo Día, he used three methodologies to obtain the data.

“There is spending, production and income. We opted for the income method, which consisted of adding up all the income generated by individuals who identify themselves as Puerto Ricans; salaries, businesses and benefits and, from there, we estimated their contribution to the economy,” Palomino explained.

The analysis used data from the U.S. Census Community Survey (ACS), in its five-year version (from 2019 to 2023), which allowed working with larger samples for specific populations, such as Puerto Ricans.

Palomino reiterated that, although the figure is “significant”, there are always margins of error.

“The data does indicate that by 2023 the average contribution of Puerto Ricans to Connecticut’s economy was $11.1 billion (3.9% of state GDP), but it is still an approximation because we only used one survey,” he continued.

Palomino added that the next steps will include developing more specific estimates at the local level, as public information from the Census can only be estimated at the level of large regions, and not by city.

Precisely, when the populations of the regions of the state are measured, the Naugatuck Valley area has proportionally the most Boricuas, with 12.39%. The area includes towns such as Waterbury and Bristol.

In that line, the capital area, Hartford, follows with 10.7%. Other cities with a higher concentration of Puerto Ricans are New Haven, Bridgeport and Meriden.

“We are already starting this collaboration with the Census, which recently opened a Federal Statistical Research Data Center in Puerto Rico (FSRDC), to see how they can provide us with access to microdata,” emphasized the economic analyst.

Palomino argued that the fact that the island now has an FSRDC, inaugurated in 2024, is good because usually “there is a $35,000 annual fee to access it, but since Puerto Rico operates within the Census, the only expense now would be getting the money to travel there, since it is confidential data and has to be worked in person.”

The Spanish Hispanic Merchants Association(SAMA) database records about 30,000 Latino businesses in the state, mostly Puerto Rican. Experts such as Charles Venator Santiago, founder of PRSI and professor at UConn, suggest that the figure could be double and, for that reason, studies like this one are important to open new lines of research.

Palomino’s presentation was part of a series of panels that, during the first day of the convention, focused on sustainable economic development for Puerto Rico and how the diaspora can help. The second day addressed the challenges facing Puerto Ricans in Connecticut.

The forum brought together leaders of community organizations in the state and academics from different institutions, such as associate professor of the University of Puerto Rico (UPR), José Caraballo Cueto, and the director of Public Policy of the Center for Puerto Rican Studies at Hunter College in New York (CentroPR), Carlos Vargas Ramos.

Also in attendance were several of the state’s 12 Puerto Rican legislators, including Juan Candelaria, Geraldo Reyes and Guillerma “Minnie” González, chairwoman of the Connecticut Caucus of Puerto Rican and Latino Legislators, to discuss the trade commission established between Puerto Rico and Connecticut, an initiative that seeks to strengthen economic exchange and business opportunities between both jurisdictions.

The legislation, signed by Governor Ned Lamont in June 2025, has 23 appointed members and was due to hold its first meeting last September, as the commission expires in three years (2028) and the first annual progress report is due Feb. 1, 2027.

However, so far no steps have been recorded because the commission’s administrative staff has not been assigned, nor have the members been informed about next steps.

The measure was co-sponsored by 15 Democrats and two Republicans, and passed unanimously. It also has the local support of New Progressive Party (NPP) Eddie Charbonier Chinea, who in August 2025 told El Nuevo Día that he would create a committee of support in the Legislature.

Charbonier Chinea and the president of the House of Representatives,Carlos “Jhonny” Méndez Núñez, were scheduled for this panel, but did not attend.

Also present was Robert “Bobby” Sanchez, first elected Puerto Rican mayor of the city of New Britain, and the welcome message, via video, was delivered by the resident commissioner in Washington D. C., Pablo José Hernández Rivera.

“I want to thank Professor Charles Venator Santiago and Puerto Rican and Latino Caucus Chair Minnie for bringing together leaders and academics to have this type of conversation,” said Hernandez Rivera.

On the other hand, El Nuevo Día participated, along with members of Connecticut Public Radio, in a round table discussion to analyze how collaborations such as the one between the two media can help direct or generate new legislation that impacts the life of the diaspora.

You can listen to the convention summary at this link.