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This anti-romance romance novel explores connection between love and philosophy

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 29, 2026 at 12:03 PM EDT
The cover of "The End of Romance" and author Lily Meyer. (Courtesy of Viking/Penguin Random House and Pete Kiehart)
Courtesy of Viking/Penguin Random House and Pete Kiehart
The cover of "The End of Romance" and author Lily Meyer. (Courtesy of Viking/Penguin Random House and Pete Kiehart)

In the novel “The End of Romance,” author Lily Meyer follows a woman who finally leaves a restrictive and emotionally abusive marriage and crafts a new philosophy about life. She thinks that straight women will only find happiness and liberation when romance has been eradicated. Then that philosophy is tested.

Host Elissa Nadworny talks to Meyer about her anti-romance romance novel.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR

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Federal funding is gone.

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