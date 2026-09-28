“Mundo Real”, the series that brought Puerto Rican life to bilingual television, is being revived

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At the Blanco family home, conversations shift from Spanish to English, the children negotiate permission, and the adults try to convey to them what it means to be Puerto Rican far from the island.

That family life made its way onto American television in 1976 with “Mundo Real”, a series produced in Connecticut, a state where 8% of the population is Puerto Rican, and is once again available half a century after its premiere.

Connecticut Public, a media partner of El Nuevo Día, retrieved the production from its archives; the organization considers it one of the first bilingual series on U.S. television and one of the first to focus on a Puerto Rican family. Its return offers a glimpse into a portrayal of the diaspora built around family ties, generational differences, and everyday experiences.

Produced between 1976 and 1979, the series blends drama and comedy, centering on Delia Blanco, a 12-year-old girl trying to understand her identity and the world around her, alongside her family and neighbors.

Featuring actors such as Miguel Ángel Suárez, Delia Esther Quiñones, and Víctor Arrillaga, “Mundo Real” was broadcast on more than 60 stations across the United States, according to Connecticut Public. Now, its restored episodes are available for free on YouTube, as part of its 50th anniversary celebration.

The rescue effort began as part of a broader initiative, launched in 2023, to digitize materials from the organization’s archive before its original tapes continued to deteriorate.

Bill Sencio, director of digital projects, explained in a written statement that the work also required researching rights, producers, and copyright holders for programs for which documentation was scarce. He conducted that research alongside Carol Sisco, vice president and executive director of television programming and acquisitions.

“Mundo Real” stood out as one of the few fictional productions developed by Connecticut Public and one of the oldest that they were able to preserve. Its original footage was stored on one-inch film reels.

“When we looked into it further and discovered that ‘Mundo Real’ was one of the first bilingual fiction programs—in Spanish and English—in the United States, we made its restoration a priority,” said Sencio.

Connecticut Public Los episodios abordan asimilación cultural, racismo, sistema de justicia, gentrificación y preservación de la identidad puertorriqueña en Estados Unidos.

On a television network with little Latino representation—especially Puerto Rican—having Puerto Rican lead characters set the show apart, he added. That visibility was one of the series’ goals from the very beginning.

The recovery also found a place within Somos Connecticut, the organization’s current initiative dedicated to Latino voices, stories, and experiences.

For Sabrina Herrera, editor of Somos, the show’s value isn’t limited to the fact that its protagonists were Puerto Rican. It also lies in how it portrayed the support among neighbors, family, and the experience of living between two cultures.

“The themes in ‘Mundo Real’ resonate because many Latinos are still living through this story”, Herrera said.

The episodes address cultural assimilation, racism, the justice system, gentrification and the preservation of Puerto Rican identity in the United States. These issues are interwoven with everyday family situations, such as asking permission to go to a dance or staying overnight at someone else’s house.

Sencio admitted that, before watching the show, he was afraid it would be too outdated. However, he praised the performances and the character development, noting that the characters’ concerns, in his view, remain relevant.

Herrera also pointed out that the series allows viewers to hear different generational perspectives: parents talk among themselves and with their children, while grandparents offer opinions that do not necessarily align with those of the others.

“Fashion and the streets of Hartford may have changed, but Puerto Rican values remain the same,” he said.

Preserving that way of speaking and interacting also posed one of the main technical challenges of the restoration: creating subtitles that retained both languages, even when they alternated within the same scene.

Maegn Boone, production manager, explained that it was important to reflect both the Spanish spoken in Puerto Rico and the English heard on the show. To achieve this, they worked with OGMA Language Studio, a company based on the island.

According to Boone, the team took on the challenge of creating bilingual subtitles and delivered a product that integrated both languages with cultural accuracy. The process sought to preserve a central feature of the series: the natural way in which its characters switch between Spanish and English.

Since it began releasing episodes on Fridays, Connecticut Public has seen a steady increase in viewership, Sencio said, though he did not provide specific figures. He also highlighted comments from viewers who describe the show as authentic, nostalgic, and relatable to their own experiences.

The organization has scheduled the release of the seasons throughout 2026, with the last one set for September 18. The episodes are available to watch for free on their YouTube channel.

For Herrera, who still recognizes streets and places in Hartford on screen, the return also documents the Puerto Rican footprint in the city. But her hope for those who discover the Blanco family is more personal.

“I hope viewers feel represented,” she said.

The Puerto Rican population in Connecticut now exceeds 300,000, representing about 8% of the state’s 3.7 million residents, according to data from the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.

This figure makes Connecticut the jurisdiction with the highest proportion of Puerto Ricans in the United States, concentrated primarily in the cities of Hartford, New Haven, New Britain, and Bridgeport.

Currently, Puerto Ricans hold 12 seats in the state Legislature and lead the Puerto Rican and Latino Caucus. Similarly, established a trade commission between Puerto Rico and the state, with the aim of strengthening economic, commercial, educational, and cultural ties between the island.

Puerto Ricans also lead numerous institutions, such as Hispanic Health Council, the New Haven School District and, previously, the Hartford School District, among other medical and other organizations, as well as annually hosting seven Puerto Rican parades and festivals.

