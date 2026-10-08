© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What's left to say about cookies? In 'The New Cookie' from America's Test Kitchen, there's plenty

WBUR
Published October 8, 2026 at 12:04 PM EDT
The cover of "The New Cookie" and molten toasted marshmallow peanut butter cookies. (Courtesy of America's Test Kitchen/Kritsada Panichgul)
Courtesy of America's Test Kitchen/Kritsada Panichgul
The cover of "The New Cookie" and molten toasted marshmallow peanut butter cookies. (Courtesy of America's Test Kitchen/Kritsada Panichgul)

There are dozens of well-regarded cookie cookbooks. So is there anything left to say? America’s Test Kitchen gives us an unequivocal ‘yes.’

This week, ATK released “The New Cookie,” a cookbook that shows off a breadth of recipes: Chewy gooey Biscoff butter, salted malted milk chocolate chunk, gingerbread eggnog thumbprints, browned butter halva crunch, black and pink cookies, and more.

It also includes detailed explanations, instructions and tips to help bakers. The illustrated book works as well for novices as it does professionals, with explanations of why the recipes work, as well as tips and illustrated tutorials on techniques. And in usual America’s Test Kitchen style, it also includes pictures of what happens when ingredients are swapped or used in differing quantities.

Host Robin Young visited Boston’s ATK facilities for a tour with Julia Collin Davison, ATK’s executive editorial director and co-host of “America’s Test Kitchen” and “Cook’s Country.” Young also got a chance to bake with associate editor Claudia Catalano and executive food editor Steph Pixley.

Book excerpt: ‘The New Cookie’

By America’s Test Kitchen

Black and pink cookies

Black and pink cookies. (Courtesy of America’s Test Kitchen/Kritsada Panichgul)

Salted malted chocolate chunk cookies

Salted malted chocolate chunk cookies. (Courtesy of America’s Test Kitchen/Kritsada Panichgul)

Triple citrus gingerbread cookies with white chocolate

Triple citrus gingerbread cookies with white chocolate. (Courtesy of America’s Test Kitchen/Kritsada Panichgul)

Excerpted from “The New Cookie: Creative Takes on the Classics You Love.” Courtesy of America’s Test Kitchen. All rights reserved. Credit: Kritsada Panichgul.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
NPR Books We Love

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content