Photos: What a year of ceasefire in Gaza looks like

Editor's note: This story contains graphic images of violence and death.
GAZA STRIP — President Donald Trump promised an end to Israel's war in Gaza after he pushed Israel to agree to a ceasefire and Hamas to release remaining Israeli hostages. The deal came into effect on Oct. 10, 2025.
A year later, however, there's still no international peacekeeping force in Gaza as promised and no reconstruction. Instead, Israel's military has expanded its control to roughly 70% of Gaza, squeezing more than 2 million Palestinians near the sea's edge.
Israel has also continued targeting Hamas throughout the ceasefire. Those attacks have killed more than 1,400 Palestinians this past year, nearly 500 of them women and children, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.
Although the bombings have not stopped, they have slowed down during the ceasefire.
That has given people in Gaza a chance to recover from what U.N.-backed experts declared was a famine in the north of the territory last year. More food is now entering, reversing starvation across Gaza.
NPR's reporter in Gaza, Anas Baba, has been capturing moments of respite and continuous grief over the past 12 months of the ceasefire. Below are a selection of his photos.
SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.
SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.
Federal funding is gone.
Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.
That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.
The future of public media is in your hands.
All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.