The oldest survivor of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor died this past weekend at his Centerville home.

Freeman Johnson was 106 when he passed away on Saturday surrounded by family.

The Navy Veteran was 21-years-old when Japanese planes started to arrive on that infamous day in 1941. He was below deck on the USS St. Louis, working on the ship’s boilers while it was docked at Pearl Harbor in Oahu, Hawaii.

“I didn’t see anything,” Johnson recently recounted for an oral history project by the Pacific Historic Parks.

In the interview, Johnson said that he stayed below deck working on the boilers and didn’t come up until the light ship had cleared the harbor.

“Actually, we were the second ship out,” he said in the interview. “There was a destroyer that was supposed to get out at 8 o’clock. He beat us. We got out unscathed. Not a mark. Not a scratch … no one was even that scared to death. Some would call that lucky, but I wouldn’t know that for a couple years later.”

About 2,400 Americans were killed in the attack that prompted the U.S. to formally enter World War II.

Aside from surviving Pearl Harbor, Johnson later was stationed on the USS Iowa when in 1943 it transported President Franklin D. Roosevelt to Tehran for a strategy meeting with the allied forces.

Johnson later watched the Japanese surrender in September 1945 while he was stationed on the Iowa.

After the war, Johnson started a family. He had three daughters and worked in a machine shop; he also worked at a convenience store and delivered meals to seniors.

He was living with one of his daughters, Diane Johnson, when he died this weekend.

Diane says in his later years, her father began more frequently retelling his experience at Pearl Harbor. That included school children, like a recent visit to Cape Cod Academy . He also became a fixture at services for veterans both locally and across the country.

He traveled to Hawaii twice in recent years for the annual Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremonies, including the 80th.

“He had the history, and he had the obligation to keep Pearl Harbor alive,” Diane said of her father.

She said that her dad was a “great man,” was very humble about his wartime service, maybe a little stubborn, but he also had a great sense of humor.

Barbara Ann Foley, executive director of the Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center, got to know Johnson during Veterans Day and other local services. She said she’ll always remember Johnson’s beaming smile and his gruff laugh.

“He absolutely for me was just a treasure,” she told CAI. “It was not only an honor to know him, but I feel like I have a piece of living history that I knew personally.”

In prior interviews, Johnson was humble about his service. For the Pacific Historic Parks oral history project interview, he recalled how a woman approached him noticing that his license plate noted that he was a survivor of Pearl Harbor. She told him how brave he must have been.

“I wasn’t brave. I was just there,” he said in the archival interview. “I just did what I was told. I did my job. That’s all the greatest generation did. They did what they were told, and that’s it.”

According to the Associated Press, Johnson was one of just a few living survivors of Pearl Harbor in the country.

Johnson has been living in Centerville the last 14 years.

How did he live so long? He did stay active. Diane said that he would walk two miles a day. She says that he always ate a bowl of shredded wheat and a banana for breakfast.

Diane said she has been overwhelmed by the show of support for her father since his passing, with articles by ABC and the Associated Press. She’s also received a flurry of messages from elected officials, friends and strangers over social media.

“I am just grateful,” she said “People have been so kind.”

A funeral is planned for next week in Hyannis with a ceremony planned at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne on Tuesday at 1 o’clock. The public is welcome to attend.

