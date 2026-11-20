Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd interviews 12-time Grammy Award winner Willie Nelson about his latest book, “The Last Leaf: Reflections on Late-Life Creativity–and My Longest Love Affair.”

More than 50 years after his 1973 hit, Willie Nelson still opens his shows with “Whiskey River.” In May, he released his 156th album.

Book excerpt: ‘The Last Leaf’

By Willie Nelson

From “The Last Leaf” by Willie Nelson, published on November 10, 2026 by Penguin Press, an imprint of Penguin Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House, LLC. Copyright (c) 2026 by Willie Nelson.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR