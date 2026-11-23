The international climate change conference, COP31, ended without a final agreement on Sunday. While that failure will largely define the conference, the COP did notch one significant success for ocean science.

The Antalya Ocean and Seas Compact was rolled out by the COP31 Presidency Tuesday, Nov. 17. The four-page document calls for stronger partnerships, better access to ocean finance, and bolder ocean measures in national climate plans.

Alongside the compact is an initiative which aims to expand early warning systems for vulnerable communities and restore at least 20% of degraded priority coastlines by 2035. The Regional and International Cooperation Initiative for Ocean and Seas is also designed to strengthen regional cooperation and help turn coastal priorities into projects that can attract investment.