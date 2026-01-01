We're here for your holiday.

Connecticut Public has assembled a collection of holiday specials, classic episodes of your favorite shows and more programs to keep you entertained, educated and engaged during the Thanksgiving holiday.

WATCH

Paul Simon: The Quiet Celebration Concert

Thursday, November 26 at 8 p.m.

Paul Simon brings his critically acclaimed and Grammy-nominated “Seven Psalms” to life in this first-ever live performance of the complete piece for his Quiet Celebration, an intimate evening spanning his vast career and celebrating new arrangements of timeless classics, deep cuts and new musical discoveries. Join Paul for an unforgettable concert, recorded live at McCaw Hall in Seattle.

Carole King & James Taylor Live at the Troubadour

Thursday, November 26 at 10 p.m.

In November 2007, 36 years after they first performed together at The Troubadour in West Hollywood, Carole King and James Taylor reunited to celebrate the venue's 50th anniversary. This memorable performance includes such hits as "So Far Away," "Carolina in My Mind," "It's Too Late," "Something in the Way She Moves," "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," "Fire and Rain" and many more.

Destination Masterpiece

Sunday, November 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Beyond the brilliant scripts and stellar casts of numerous “Masterpiece” celebrated television dramas lies an unspoken element that often steals the show -- the spectacular locations! These picturesque backdrops now take centerstage in “Destination Masterpiece,” a new travelogue special exploring the settings of “Masterpiece” dramas. Join a rollicking grand tour of Britain, gaze up at magnificent palaces, wander down cobbled streets and stroll through timeless villages to experience where all of the magic happens.

All Creatures Great and Small: Christmas Cheer

Sunday, November 29 at 9 p.m.

Go behind the scenes of the charming “Masterpiece” series and celebrate memorable Christmas moments from previous seasons.

CONNECTICUT PUBLIC ORIGINALS & COLLABORATIVE FEATURES

LISTEN

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public

Where We Live | The Baby-Sitter's Club and the power of graphic novels

Tuesday, November 24 at 9 a.m. & 8 p.m.

This hour, we sit down with host of Connecticut Public's new podcast: "Generation: Baby-Sitter's Club," Daniela Doncel. We dig into why the graphic novel adaptations of the series are finding a whole new audience.

Humankind Special: The Power of the Pardon

Wednesday, November 25 at 9 a.m. & 8 p.m.

The U.S. Constitution empowers the president to grant clemency — including pardons and commutations — for people who’ve committed crimes. In effect, it’s a “get out of jail free” card, as in the Monopoly game. But with almost no rules, the granting of pardons is ripe for abuse by presidents of both major parties. Gallup found in Sept. 2026 that 89% of the U.S. believes government corruption is "widespread." Donald Trump says about the pardon: “It’s the most powerful thing a president has.” This audio documentary explains the controversial history of the pardon. We hear legal experts, a NY Times investigative reporter and extensive archival sound.

Joe Amon / Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show | Singer-songwriter Nicole Zuraitis and the modern songbook movement

Wednesday, November 25 at 1 p.m. & 9 p.m.

Irving Berlin. Cole Porter. Rodgers and Hart. Rodgers and Hammerstein. George and Ira Gershwin. We love all those songs. There’s a reason they’ve become standards. And a fresh, exciting, new version of, for instance, “Blue Skies” can be fresh and exciting. But what about fresh, exciting, new standards from fresh, exciting, new songwriters? This hour, the great jazz singer-songwriter Nicole Zuraitis joins us in studio to talk a little about her brand new album, The Devil I Knew, and a lot about the idea of a modern songbook — a new, contemporary canon of standards to supplement the Great American Songbook we all know and love.

Hidden Brain: The Enemies of Gratitude: A Thanksgiving Special

Thursday, November 26 at 9 a.m. & 8 p.m.

One of the mysteries of human behavior is that it’s often easier for us to focus on what’s going wrong than on what’s going right in our lives. We ask why that is, and how we can foster our own feelings of gratitude, in this Thanksgiving special from Hidden Brain

The Splendid Table’s Turkey Confidential

Thursday, November 26 at 1 p.m.

Turkey Confidential is The Splendid Table’s annual Thanksgiving show. Francis Lam and an amazing roster of guests take calls and come to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and dinner guests during the biggest cooking day of the year! This year’s guests include:



Melissa Clark, Best-selling cookbook author and food columnist for The New York Times. Her latest book is The Big Book of Dinner

Ayesha Nurdjaja, Award-winning TV personality, chef, and author of Mediterranean All The Way, Bold Flavors, Built to Share: A Cookbook

Monti Carlo, TV personality and author of Spanglish, Recipes & Stories.

J. Kenji López-Alt, Food Journalist and best-selling author of The Food Lab: Better Home Cooking Through Science

PASSAGES: On Morrison

Friday, November 27 at 9 a.m. & 8 p.m.

In this special hour of Random House's "PASSAGES: On Morrison", Namwali Serpell—novelist, critic, Harvard professor, and author of ON MORRISON—takes reading on the road. Serpell traverses the country to open up excerpts of Toni Morrison's JAZZ and BELOVED in front of live audiences, alongside fellow writers Cathy Park Hong and Vinson Cunningham. This special is the record of a traveling salon, a celebration of Toni Morrison's extraordinary work, and a love letter to reading closely in community.

Karim Qubadi / 500px/Getty Images/500px / 500px

Underground Noise: Soundscape of the fungal world

Friday, November 27 at 1 p.m. & 9 p.m.

Picture a mushroom. What color is it? What kind of texture does it have? Do you know how it smells and tastes? How about what it sounds like? Strange as that question may be, there are many creative answers to it. Underground Noise invites you to the soundscape of the fungal world. From jaunty tunes about cooking mushrooms to atmospheric strains from actual fungi, join host Mya Temanson for a special that might just shift the way you see — and hear — the world.

Henrik Sorensen / Digital Vision / Getty Images

Audacious | The weight of family secrets: Finding freedom in the truth

Saturday, November 28 at 10 a.m.

Family secrets are often kept to protect, but hiding the truth can sometimes cause more harm than good. When Michael Hainey’s father died, the explanation he was given never quite added up. Decades later, uncovering the real story changed his life and inspired him to write a memoir. Melissa Daniels faced a different kind of revelation: the man she thought was her father wasn’t her biological dad. Her determination to uncover the truth became unstoppable. Hear their powerful stories of discovery and what unfolded after the secrets came to light.