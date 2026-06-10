Connecticut Public Earns Five Wins at the 49th Boston/New England Regional Emmy® Awards

HARTFORD [June 12, 2026] - Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) earned five awards at the 49th Boston/New England Regional Emmy® Awards, recognizing excellence in documentary filmmaking, storytelling, arts programming and inclusive content.

The honors showcase the breadth of Connecticut Public's original productions and highlight the organization's commitment to telling compelling stories that inform ,educate and inspire audiences throughout Connecticut and beyond.

Among the night's most notable wins was “Still Here: Native American Resilience in New England,” which received an Emmy® Award in the Diversity/Equity/Inclusion – Short & Long Form Content category. The documentary explores the enduring strength, culture and contributions of Native communities across New England, amplifying voices and perspectives that are too often overlooked.

Connecticut Public also earned recognition for “Sculpting a Career,” created by visuals journalist Joe Amon and part of Connecticut Public’s acclaimed Mini Docs series. The piece won in the Lifestyle – Short & Long Form Content category and highlights a Connecticut artist’s journey to build a career from his love of clay and steel.

The awards reflect the talent and creativity of Connecticut Public's journalists, whose work continues to earn recognition throughout the region for excellence in journalism, documentary filmmaking and community storytelling.

“We are delighted to earn these Emmy awards,” said Eric Aasen, Connecticut Public’s executive editor. “Connecticut Public is known for its commitment to visuals journalism. We have an incredibly talented team that produces a variety of distinctive work. Their photojournalism and storytelling are distributed to a variety of platforms – including TV, streaming devices, websites and social media – and our audiences benefit from their continuous creativity and commitment to their craft.”

The five Emmy® wins follow Connecticut Public's impressive showing of 16 Regional New England Emmy® Award nominations earlier this year, including 10 nominations for in-house productions.

Learn more about Connecticut Public's 16 Regional New England Emmy® Award nominations: Connecticut Public Earns 16 Regional New England Emmy® Award Nominations.

Connecticut Public's 2026 Boston/New England Regional Emmy® Award winners include:

Arts/Entertainment – Long Form Content

Art 4 All



Oscar Guerra, Director/Producer

Diversity/Equity/Inclusion – Short & Long Form Content

Still Here: Native American Resilience in New England



Mark Mirko, Visual Producer

Ryan Caron King, Visual Producer/Editor

Tyler Russell, Videographer

Diane Orson, Producer/Reporter

Glenn Goettler, Audio

Jason Mangini, Audio

Eric Aasen, Supervising Producer

Documentary – Cultural

Uncorked Potential: The Wild Wines of Chile



Jack Kauffman, Director/Host/Producer/Editor

Documentary – Historical

The Wild Girl of Brushvalley Township



Heather Cassano, Director/Producer

Lifestyle – Short & Long Form Content

Mini Docs: Sculpting a Career



Joe Amon, Creator

Tyler Russell, Visuals Supervisor

The Boston/New England Regional Emmy® Awards recognize outstanding achievements in television and video production throughout the region, honoring work that demonstrates excellence in storytelling, creativity and technical execution.