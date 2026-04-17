Connecticut Public Earns 16 Regional New England Emmy® Award Nominations
HARTFORD [April 17, 2026] - Connecticut Public has received 16 Regional New England Emmy® Award nominations from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Boston/New England Chapter. The nominations highlight outstanding achievement in television and media production throughout the region.
Connecticut Public’s in-house productions earned 10 of the 16 total nominations, showcasing the organization’s continued commitment to original storytelling and impactful local journalism.
“As a public media organization, we believe deeply in the power of storytelling and elevating voices across Connecticut,” said Vanessa de la Torre, Chief Content Officer at Connecticut Public. “This recognition underscores the skill and care we take in telling these stories, and we’re grateful to our colleagues, supporters and community members who enable us to do this work.”
The nominations span across a wide range of categories, including arts and entertainment, documentaries, environment and science, diversity and inclusion, lifestyle, promotion and technical achievement. Connecticut Public’s nominated work reflects diverse voices and stories from across the region, with a strong emphasis on community-driven storytelling.
In-house productions (10 nominations) include:
- The Magic Within (Arts/Entertainment – Short Form Content)
- Therapy Bees (Environment/Science)
- Still Here – Native American Resilience in New England (Diversity/Equity/Inclusion)
- Where Then Shall We Go (Documentary – Cultural)
- Sculpting a Career (Lifestyle)
- Guided by Touch (Lifestyle)
- Somos Connecticut (Promotion – News Campaign)
- Beyond the Business: Elephant In The Room (Promotion – Non-News Campaign)
- Rites of Spring (Video Essayist)
- Sam Hockaday 2025 Graphic Arts Composite (Graphic Arts – Art Direction)
Additional nominations were awarded for:
- Art 4 All (Arts/Entertainment – Long Form Content)
- Memory of Hiroshima Through Imagination (Documentary – Historical; Photographer)
- The Wild Girl of Brushvalley Township (Documentary – Historical)
- The Jump (Writer – Long Form Content)
- Flesh and Stone | Stony Creek Granite(Editor – Long Form Content)
The Regional New England Emmy® Awards honor outstanding achievements in television across New England and are presented annually by the Boston/New England Chapter of NATAS.
Winners will be announced at the 49th Annual New England Emmy® Awards ceremony on Saturday, June 6.
For the full list of nominees, visit:https://newenglandemmy.org/files/2026/04/49th-Nomination-List-Revised.pdf
About Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public is home to Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) and Connecticut Public Radio (WNPR). Together, Connecticut Public serves more than1.2 million people each week through Connecticut Public Radio and Connecticut Public Television, as well as through our many digital and online platforms, including ctpublic.org. Through our mission to inform, educate, and inspire the people of Connecticut, we connect people of all ages to high-quality journalism, storytelling, education, and experiences, and amplify the voices of our diverse communities. Connecticut Public’s main offices are located in Hartford, CT, with studios at Gateway Community College in New Haven, CT, as well as at Fairfield University in Fairfield, CT. Connecticut Public is also the sole owner of the for-profit MediaVision Creative agency in Norwalk, CT. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, with a $22 million annual budget, funded primarily through community support from individuals, foundations, and corporate sponsors.