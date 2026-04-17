Connecticut Public Earns 16 Regional New England Emmy® Award Nominations

HARTFORD [April 17, 2026] - Connecticut Public has received 16 Regional New England Emmy® Award nominations from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Boston/New England Chapter. The nominations highlight outstanding achievement in television and media production throughout the region.

Connecticut Public’s in-house productions earned 10 of the 16 total nominations, showcasing the organization’s continued commitment to original storytelling and impactful local journalism.

“As a public media organization, we believe deeply in the power of storytelling and elevating voices across Connecticut,” said Vanessa de la Torre, Chief Content Officer at Connecticut Public. “This recognition underscores the skill and care we take in telling these stories, and we’re grateful to our colleagues, supporters and community members who enable us to do this work.”

The nominations span across a wide range of categories, including arts and entertainment, documentaries, environment and science, diversity and inclusion, lifestyle, promotion and technical achievement. Connecticut Public’s nominated work reflects diverse voices and stories from across the region, with a strong emphasis on community-driven storytelling.

In-house productions (10 nominations) include:



Additional nominations were awarded for:



The Regional New England Emmy® Awards honor outstanding achievements in television across New England and are presented annually by the Boston/New England Chapter of NATAS.

Winners will be announced at the 49th Annual New England Emmy® Awards ceremony on Saturday, June 6.

For the full list of nominees, visit:https://newenglandemmy.org/files/2026/04/49th-Nomination-List-Revised.pdf