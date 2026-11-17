HARTFORD, Conn. (Nov. 18, 2026) — Connecticut Public has promoted three longtime leaders into new roles as it begins implementing a new three-year strategic plan.

Joe Coss is now Chief Operating Officer, Susan Bell is Vice President of Digital Services and Sponsorships, and Brendan Foley is Vice President of Membership and Communications. Together they bring more than 70 years of experience across broadcast news and media production, digital innovation, fundraising, and nonprofit operations.

Coss has been part of the senior leadership team since 2016. Bell and Foley join it for the first time, alongside Missy DiNunno, who became Vice President of Community Engagement in October.

“Our new three-year strategic plan sets an ambitious vision for the future,” said President and CEO Lauren Komrosky. “It’s focused on reaching new audiences, deepening our connections with communities across the state, and building strong, sustainable public media. Joe, Susan, and Brendan know this organization and the communities we serve. Putting them in these roles is an important part of bringing this plan to life.”

Komrosky, who began her tenure as president and CEO in June after eleven years at the organization, said developing a plan to strengthen Connecticut Public’s ability to fulfill its mission to inform, educate, and inspire was an early priority.

“In the months ahead, we’ll continue to invest in our people, welcome new talent, and support the teams bringing our strategy to life,” Komrosky said.

As Chief Operating Officer, Coss will oversee the modernization of Connecticut Public’s infrastructure and construction of the Public Square, a reimagining of its Asylum Street headquarters and community space scheduled to open in late 2027. He joined Connecticut Public in 2011 as production manager and later served as director of operations before becoming Senior Vice President of Operations and Business Development in 2019. He has played a critical role in advancing solutions that have prepared Connecticut Public for its future focused strategic priorities.

“Connecticut Public is poised to grow our audiences across all generations," Coss said. "By reimagining our physical space through the Public Square Project, we will welcome communities into our space for meaningful conversations, paired with modern workflows throughout the organization to reach todays audience leading to long-term sustainability.”

As Vice President of Digital Services and Sponsorships, Bell will manage the development and launch of new digital platforms that help bring Connecticut Public’s storytelling to new audiences, as well as oversee the growing of its corporate support and underwriting operations. She has been Senior Director of the Digital Services Bureau since 2021. Before joining Connecticut Public, Bell was a Senior Product Manager at TownNews, where she oversaw the integration of an OTT and mobile app product line into the company’s development operations, offering local news organizations across the country new ways to reach audiences.

“People find stories in more places than ever, and Connecticut Public needs to be wherever they’re looking,” Bell said. “These new platforms will bring our journalism and programming to people who may not know us yet and give our partners who sponsor us new ways to reach them.”

As Vice President of Membership and Communications, Foley will lead Connecticut Public’s membership program and institutional communications, deepening relationships with the listeners, viewers, and members whose support sustains public media. He joined Connecticut Public in 2021 as Senior Director of Membership Growth Strategy. He previously led communications at the Morehead-Cain Foundation at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, home to the first merit scholarship program in the United States. He also produced award-winning newscasts in the Syracuse, Raleigh-Durham, Boston, and Albany-Schenectady markets as a journalist and producer.

“Public media is made possible by the people who listen, watch, and give,” Foley said. “My job is to make sure every one of them knows how much their support matters, and to invite a whole lot more people to the party.”

About Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is home to Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) and Connecticut Public Radio (WNPR). Together, Connecticut Public serves more than 1.2 million people each week through Connecticut Public Radio and Connecticut Public Television, as well as through our many digital and online platforms, including ctpublic.org. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we connect people of all ages to high-quality journalism, storytelling, education and experiences, and amplify the voices of our diverse communities. Connecticut Public’s main offices are located in Hartford, CT, with studios at Gateway Community College in New Haven, CT as well as Fairfield University in Fairfield, CT. Connecticut Public is also sole owner of the for-profit MediaVision Creative agency in Norwalk, CT. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, with a $22 million annual budget, funded primarily through community support from individuals, foundations and corporate sponsors.