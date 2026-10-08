Connecticut Public Names Missy DiNunno as New Vice President of Community Engagement

HARTFORD [ October 9, 2026] Connecticut Public is pleased to announce the appointment of Missy DiNunno as its new Vice President of Community Engagement. With more than 20 years of experience in nonprofit leadership, community engagement, and strategic planning, DiNunno will help strengthen Connecticut Public's relationships with communities across the state and expand opportunities for meaningful connection.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Missy to Connecticut Public at such an exciting time for our organization,” said Lauren Komrosky, President and CEO of Connecticut Public. “Deepening our connections with communities across the state is a key priority for our future. As public media, we have an essential role to play as a convener and connector—bringing people together, fostering meaningful conversations, and building partnerships. Missy’s experience will be invaluable as we strengthen these relationships and advance initiatives like The Public Square, creating new opportunities for people and communities across Connecticut to connect, engage, and come together.”

DiNunno most recently served as Executive Director of The Children’s Museum Group in West Hartford, where she led strategic planning, strengthened community partnerships, and advanced fundraising and advocacy initiatives. Previously, she spent more than six years as Executive Director of Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center, overseeing programming, community engagement, marketing, and organizational operations. Her career also includes experience at the Shubert Theatre and The Bushnell, where she focused on community relations, accessibility, and partnerships.

In her new role, DiNunno will build on Connecticut Public's commitment to connecting people through trusted journalism, educational programming, and community experiences, fostering partnerships that bring public media closer to the people it serves.

“I am honored to lead our community engagement efforts at CT Public during this pivotal time of growth, and at a time when forging lasting connections has never been more vital,” says DiNunno,“By listening closely to the communities we serve, meeting them where they are, and working hand-in-hand with our partners, we can build robust initiatives that advance our mission, amplify voices, and drive shared impact throughout our state.”

About Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is home to Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) and Connecticut Public Radio (WNPR). Together, Connecticut Public serves more than 1.2 million people each week through Connecticut Public Radio and Connecticut Public Television, as well as through our many digital and online platforms, including ctpublic.org. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we connect people of all ages to high-quality journalism, storytelling, education and experiences, and amplify the voices of our diverse communities. Connecticut Public’s main offices are located in Hartford, CT, with studios at Gateway Community College in New Haven, CT as well as Fairfield University in Fairfield, CT. Connecticut Public is also sole owner of the for-profit MediaVision Creative agency in Norwalk, CT. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, with a $22 million annual budget, funded primarily through community support from individuals, foundations and corporate sponsors.