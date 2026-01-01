Connecticut Public Earns 19 Society of Professional Journalists Connecticut Excellence in Journalism Awards
HARTFORD [May11, 2026] - Connecticut Public has earned 19 awards from the Connecticut chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, recognizing outstanding journalism and storytelling across photography, video, audio and digital media.
The annual Excellence in Journalism contest places Connecticut Public in competition with the state’s largest news organizations across all platforms, including newspapers, television, radio and digital outlets.
Connecticut Public journalists, photographers, editors and producers were recognized across a wide range of categories, including breaking news, diversity coverage, investigative reporting, feature photography and radio storytelling.
Connecticut Public also swept the podcasting category, highlighting the organization’s strength in audio journalism and narrative storytelling.
“We’re so pleased that so many of our talented journalists have earned awards from the Connecticut chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists,” said Eric Aasen, Connecticut Public’s executive editor. “A wide variety of work was honored, from breaking news to photography to investigative reporting, as well as audio and digital. This shows the range of journalism we produce– distinctive, creative and award-winning, but most important it’s work that benefits our audience every day.”
The recognition reflects the depth and breadth of Connecticut Public’s journalism, with awards honoring work that informed audiences on critical public issues, captured powerful moments through photography and elevated community voices across Connecticut.
Connecticut Public staff were also part of award-winning journalism beyond the organization’s own newsroom. Catherine Shen was featured in an NBC Connecticut story exploring Taiwanese and American identity that earned recognition in the Diversity Coverage category.
A full list of winners is available through the Society of Professional Journalists Connecticut chapter.
Connecticut Public Award Winners
Arts, Entertainment, Food & Leisure – Division A
First Place
“Doug Moore the sawyer”— WNPR
Joe Amon and Tyler Russell
Second Place
“Copper Hill Vaulting Team” — WNPR
Joe Amon and Tyler Russell
Breaking News – Division A
Second Place
“Waterbury continues with boil advisory as thousands remain without water” — WNPR
Eddy Martinez, Michayla Savitt, Tyler Russell, Jeni Ahrens, Matt Dwyer, John Henry Smith and Lori Mack
Diversity Coverage – Division A
Second Place
“¡Que viva Colombia!’ CT Latino communities revel at an Independence Day carnival in Stamford” — WNPR
Daniela Doncel
Investigative – Division A
Second Place
“Health system fees doubled at Connecticut hospitals”— WNPR
Sujata Srinivasan, Maysoon Khan and Jim Haddadin
Broadcast Radio Spot – Division A
First Place
“Slots for autism services go unused as hundreds wait for help” — WNPR
Sujata Srinivasan and Maysoon Khan
Second Place
“A new generation of CT kids are learning to hunt on ‘Pheasant Lane’” — WNPR
Áine Pennello
Feature Photo – Division A
First Place
“Invasive hydrilla floats in the Connecticut River” — WNPR
Mark Mirko
Third Place
“Water main Santa” — WNPR
Tyler Russell
News Photo – Division A
First Place
“Protesters outside the State Capitol sign their names to a banner during ‘No Kings’ protest” — WNPR
Mark Mirko
Second Place
“Freedom reads” — WNPR
Tyler Russell
Photo Essay – Division A
Second Place
“‘No Kings’ rallies draw 12,000 to Capitol, thousands across CT”— WNPR
Mark Mirko
Sports Photo—Division A
Third Place
Pheasant hunt — WNPR
Joe Amon
Video Storytelling —Division A
Second Place
The most peaceful time of day — WNPR
Mark Mirko
Third Place
Sculpting a career — WNPR
Joe Amon, Tyler Russell
Headlines—Division A
First Place
Patrick Skahill
Podcasting—Division A
First Place
‘Generation Gilmore Girls’: Welcome to Stars Hollow, Connecticut! — WNPR
Chloe Wynne, Lily Tyson, Cassandra Basler, Jay Cowit, Megan Fitzgerald, Ayannah Brown, Tyler Russell and Sam Hockaday
Second Place
80 years ago, the U.S. dropped bombs on Japan. CT's Shizuko Tomoda still feels the impact. — WNPR
Isaac Moss, Kevin Chang Barnum, Khalilah Brown-Dean, Erica McIntosh, Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Megan Fitzgerald
Third Place
Nothing goes as planned: A first-time offender’s prison story from arrest to release — WNPR
Chion Wolf, Jessica Severin de Martinez, Megan Fitzgerald, Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Meg Dalton
About Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public is home to Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) and Connecticut Public Radio (WNPR). Together, Connecticut Public serves more than1.2 million people each week through Connecticut Public Radio and Connecticut Public Television, as well as through our many digital and online platforms, including ctpublic.org. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we connect people of all ages to high-quality journalism, storytelling, education and experiences, and amplify the voices of our diverse communities. Connecticut Public’s main offices are located in Hartford, CT with studios at Gateway Community College in New Haven, CT as well as Fairfield University in Fairfield, CT. Connecticut Public is also sole owner of the for-profit MediaVision Creative agency in Norwalk, CT. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, with a $22 million annual budget, funded primarily through community support from individuals, foundations and corporate sponsors.