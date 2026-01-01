Connecticut Public Earns 19 Society of Professional Journalists Connecticut Excellence in Journalism Awards

HARTFORD [May11, 2026] - Connecticut Public has earned 19 awards from the Connecticut chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, recognizing outstanding journalism and storytelling across photography, video, audio and digital media.

The annual Excellence in Journalism contest places Connecticut Public in competition with the state’s largest news organizations across all platforms, including newspapers, television, radio and digital outlets.

Connecticut Public journalists, photographers, editors and producers were recognized across a wide range of categories, including breaking news, diversity coverage, investigative reporting, feature photography and radio storytelling.

Connecticut Public also swept the podcasting category, highlighting the organization’s strength in audio journalism and narrative storytelling.

“We’re so pleased that so many of our talented journalists have earned awards from the Connecticut chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists,” said Eric Aasen, Connecticut Public’s executive editor. “A wide variety of work was honored, from breaking news to photography to investigative reporting, as well as audio and digital. This shows the range of journalism we produce– distinctive, creative and award-winning, but most important it’s work that benefits our audience every day.”

The recognition reflects the depth and breadth of Connecticut Public’s journalism, with awards honoring work that informed audiences on critical public issues, captured powerful moments through photography and elevated community voices across Connecticut.

Connecticut Public staff were also part of award-winning journalism beyond the organization’s own newsroom. Catherine Shen was featured in an NBC Connecticut story exploring Taiwanese and American identity that earned recognition in the Diversity Coverage category.

A full list of winners is available through the Society of Professional Journalists Connecticut chapter .

Connecticut Public Award Winners

Arts, Entertainment, Food & Leisure – Division A

First Place

“ Doug Moore the sawyer” — WNPR

Joe Amon and Tyler Russell

Second Place

“ Copper Hill Vaulting Team ” — WNPR

Joe Amon and Tyler Russell

Breaking News – Division A

Second Place

“ Waterbury continues with boil advisory as thousands remain without water ” — WNPR

Eddy Martinez, Michayla Savitt, Tyler Russell, Jeni Ahrens, Matt Dwyer, John Henry Smith and Lori Mack

Diversity Coverage – Division A

Second Place

“ ¡Que viva Colombia!’ CT Latino communities revel at an Independence Day carnival in Stamford ” — WNPR

Daniela Doncel

Investigative – Division A

Second Place

“ Health system fees doubled at Connecticut hospitals” — WNPR

Sujata Srinivasan, Maysoon Khan and Jim Haddadin

Broadcast Radio Spot – Division A

First Place

“ Slots for autism services go unused as hundreds wait for help ” — WNPR

Sujata Srinivasan and Maysoon Khan

Second Place

“ A new generation of CT kids are learning to hunt on ‘Pheasant Lane’ ” — WNPR

Áine Pennello

Feature Photo – Division A

First Place

“ Invasive hydrilla floats in the Connecticut River ” — WNPR

Mark Mirko

Third Place

“ Water main Santa ” — WNPR

Tyler Russell

News Photo – Division A

First Place

“ Protesters outside the State Capitol sign their names to a banner during ‘No Kings’ protest ” — WNPR

Mark Mirko

Second Place

“ Freedom reads ” — WNPR

Tyler Russell

Photo Essay – Division A

Second Place

“ ‘No Kings’ rallies draw 12,000 to Capitol, thousands across CT” — WNPR

Mark Mirko

Sports Photo—Division A

Third Place

Pheasant hunt — WNPR

Joe Amon

Video Storytelling —Division A

Second Place

The most peaceful time of day — WNPR

Mark Mirko

Third Place

Sculpting a career — WNPR

Joe Amon, Tyler Russell

Headlines—Division A

First Place

Patrick Skahill

Podcasting—Division A

First Place

‘Generation Gilmore Girls’: Welcome to Stars Hollow, Connecticut! — WNPR

Chloe Wynne, Lily Tyson, Cassandra Basler, Jay Cowit, Megan Fitzgerald, Ayannah Brown, Tyler Russell and Sam Hockaday

Second Place

80 years ago, the U.S. dropped bombs on Japan. CT's Shizuko Tomoda still feels the impact . — WNPR

Isaac Moss, Kevin Chang Barnum, Khalilah Brown-Dean, Erica McIntosh, Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Megan Fitzgerald

Third Place

Nothing goes as planned: A first-time offender’s prison story from arrest to release — WNPR

Chion Wolf, Jessica Severin de Martinez, Megan Fitzgerald, Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Meg Dalton