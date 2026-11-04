Learning Snacks: Stars, Stripes and Saying Thanks! Veterans Day 🎗️

FOR KIDS: THANK YOU VETERANS!

Discover what Veterans Day is all about and learn how people show appreciation for those who have served our country! Watch this Veterans Day video and learn about leadership . Get creative and make a patriotic paper flag while learning about who makes our American flags .

FOR PARENTS: SUPPORTING MILITARY FAMILIES

Help children understand the importance of Veterans Day through meaningful conversations, shared stories and acts of kindness! Learn about the experiences of veteran children and discover ways to support children from military families . Create beautiful homemade appreciation cards for veterans and active military members in your community to say thanks. A little kindness goes a long way!