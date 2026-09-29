Learning Snacks: Stay Calm and Stay Safe! Fire Safety Month🔥🚒
FOR KIDS: HEROES AND HELPERS
Meet the helpers who keep our community safe and learn about fire safety with Daniel Tiger and Phoebe and Jay. Remember to stay calm in an emergency! When something scary happens, always find a trusted adult to help you.
FOR PARENTS: BE READY FOR ANYTHING
Talking about emergencies and fire safety with children before they happen can help them feel more prepared and less overwhelmed when something unexpected happens. Having conversations with your children about emergencies like wildfires or storms can help them when they feel scared.
FOR EDUCATORS: STOP, DROP AND LEARN!
Bring fire safety and emergency preparedness into your classroom with PBS LearningMedia! Take your class on a virtual field trip to a fire station and practice fire safety with this lesson. Learn about the job of a firefighter and other community helpers while discussing how to stay calm, listen carefully and find trusted adults during an emergency.