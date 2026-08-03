Learning Snacks: The Countdown to School Is On! ✏️🎒📚
FOR KIDS: THE DAY YOU BEGIN!
A new school year is a brand new adventure! Check out the new PBS Kids special based on the picture book by Jacqueline Woodson, The Day You Begin! Listen to the story, and then watch the special that brings this beautiful book to life, reminding us that everyone has a unique story to share! Get ready for even more fun with new episodes of Daniel Tiger and Donkey Hodie as they practice new routines too!
FOR PARENTS: READY FOR ROUTINES!
A little preparation can make those busy school morning and bedtime routines much easier! Try these 3 ways to smooth out your morning routines or these bedtime tips with Donkey Hodie! You can even make a family calendar so that everyone is on the same page and has a say! Gradually shifting schedules can help children build independence and feel confident about their transition back to school.
FOR EDUCATORS: BACK TO SCHOOL TEACHER TOOLKIT
Get a head start with prepping for the new school year with PBS LearningMedia’s Back to School collection! This collection includes tips for establishing routines and supporting transitions, and creating a welcoming classroom environment for everyone! Explore these activity starters, ready-for-school resources and teacher guides before the big day!