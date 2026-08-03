Learning Snacks: The Countdown to School Is On! ✏️🎒📚

FOR KIDS: THE DAY YOU BEGIN!

A new school year is a brand new adventure! Check out the new PBS Kids special based on the picture book by Jacqueline Woodson, The Day You Begin ! Listen to the story , and then watch the special that brings this beautiful book to life, reminding us that everyone has a unique story to share! Get ready for even more fun with new episodes of Daniel Tiger and Donkey Hodie as they practice new routines too!

FOR PARENTS: READY FOR ROUTINES!

A little preparation can make those busy school morning and bedtime routines much easier! Try these 3 ways to smooth out your morning routines or these bedtime tips with Donkey Hodie ! You can even make a family calendar so that everyone is on the same page and has a say! Gradually shifting schedules can help children build independence and feel confident about their transition back to school.