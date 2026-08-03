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Learning Snacks: The Countdown to School Is On! ✏️🎒📚

The countdown to the new school year is on, making it the perfect time to ease back into routines and start building excitement for the year ahead! Taking small steps now to get back into the routine can help make the back-to-school transition feel smoother and more comfortable.

FOR KIDS: THE DAY YOU BEGIN!
A new school year is a brand new adventure! Check out the new PBS Kids special based on the picture book by Jacqueline Woodson, The Day You Begin! Listen to the story, and then watch the special that brings this beautiful book to life, reminding us that everyone has a unique story to share! Get ready for even more fun with new episodes of Daniel Tiger and Donkey Hodie as they practice new routines too!

FOR PARENTS: READY FOR ROUTINES!
A little preparation can make those busy school morning and bedtime routines much easier! Try these 3 ways to smooth out your morning routines or these bedtime tips with Donkey Hodie! You can even make a family calendar so that everyone is on the same page and has a say! Gradually shifting schedules can help children build independence and feel confident about their transition back to school.

FOR EDUCATORS: BACK TO SCHOOL TEACHER TOOLKIT
Get a head start with prepping for the new school year with PBS LearningMedia’s Back to School collection! This collection includes tips for establishing routines and supporting transitions, and creating a welcoming classroom environment for everyone! Explore these activity starters, ready-for-school resources and teacher guides before the big day!

First Day of School
The first day of school can bring up lots of feelings— excitement, nerves, for both kids and their grown-ups. But with a little help from PBS KIDS pals, families can ease back into their school routine with confidence, kindness and a “can-do” attitude. Check out new adventures from DANIEL TIGER’S NEIGHBORHOOD and DONKEY HODIE, and THE DAY YOU BEGIN, based on the children’s book by Jacqueline Woodson.
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