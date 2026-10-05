© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Community calls for street safety near Hartford school

Connecticut Public Radio | By Chris Polansky
Published October 5, 2026 at 5:06 PM EDT
Bahati Sumaili crosses Park Street in Hartford at the intersection of Babcock Street near Maria Sanchez Elementary School in Hartford, Ct., October 5, 2026. The María C. Colón Sánchez Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization and the Hartford Deportation Defense Familias Unidas Schools Committee have launched a petition, citing social media reports of crashes near the school. Parents at a Hartford elementary school are calling on the city to do more to keep children safe from drivers.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Bahati Sumaili crosses Park Street in Hartford at the intersection of Babcock Street near Maria Sanchez Elementary School in Hartford, Ct., October 5, 2026. The María C. Colón Sánchez Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization and the Hartford Deportation Defense Familias Unidas Schools Committee have launched a petition, citing social media reports of crashes near the school. Parents at a Hartford elementary school are calling on the city to do more to keep children safe from drivers.

Parents at a Hartford elementary school are calling on the city to do more to keep children safe from drivers.

The María C. Colón Sánchez Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization and the Hartford Deportation Defense Familias Unidas Schools Committee have launched a petition, citing social media reports of crashes near the school.

“In this area, we do not have sufficient safety measures for pedestrians, such as stop signs, clearly marked crosswalks, warning signs, or other mechanisms that help stop or slow down traffic,” the petition reads.

“Our children have the right to get to school safely,” it continues. “Student safety must be a priority for our city, and we must not wait for a serious accident to occur before taking action.”

The groups are calling for a safety evaluation of the roads and sidewalks near the school, measures to reduce vehicle speeds, and an assessment of whether crossing guards are appropriate for the area, among other things.

Yaritza Mogollon heads the school PTO. On Monday afternoon, she and fellow volunteers collected petition signatures at the corner of Park Street and Babcock Street, a block from the school. She said people routinely drive recklessly in the area.

“Our crossing guard last year got run over about a month and a half before school finished,” Mogollon said. (The crossing guard survived but was replaced.)

Mogollon said she had been yelled at by drivers while crossing Park Street in the crosswalk with her children going to and from the school.

“No parent wants to deal with that,” Mogollon said.

Parents had pulled children from afterschool activities, she said, because they don’t want to navigate the sidewalks and crosswalks at certain hours.

Alex Cruz of Cromwell, a teacher at a different school, came out to support the petitioning effort Monday as a concerned community member.

“I heard a lot of students are not signing up for after-school programs [because] there's no safe way for them to get home,” Cruz said. “One of the number one predictors of success – academically, social and emotional success – is participation in afterschool activities, clubs, and sports.”

“So what I would hate to see is for students who want to sign up for basketball or want to sign up for chess club can't do so just because of something that can be prevented,” Cruz said.

City officials said Monday they’d been in touch with the organizers of the petition and had assigned a traffic safety officer and a crossing guard to the area. On Monday afternoon, a crossing guard and uniformed Hartford police officer were present at the intersection.

“We thank the organizers for bringing this to our attention and will continue to work diligently to address pedestrian safety concerns in this school zone and beyond,” said Cristian Corza, a spokesperson for Mayor Arunan Arulampalam.
Tags
News Latest News
Chris Polansky
Chris Polansky joined Connecticut Public in March 2023 as a general assignment and breaking news reporter based in Hartford. He’s previously worked as a reporter, producer, host and anchor at Public Radio Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla.; Utah Public Radio in Logan, Utah; and Lehigh Valley Public Media in Bethlehem, Pa. His work has also appeared on WNYC’s Gothamist, NPR.org, and NPR’s Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, and newscasts.
See stories by Chris Polansky

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.