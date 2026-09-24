Over half of CT’s fire departments are volunteer. A shortage is sparking a fire protection audit

Connecticut has long relied on volunteer firefighters , particularly in smaller and more rural communities. But the state's volunteer fire service is shrinking rapidly , prompting officials to consider new ways of recruiting firefighters and providing fire protection.

A 2025 examination by the state comptroller found that Connecticut had lost nearly two-thirds of its volunteer firefighters since 2017. State Fire Administrator Jeffrey Morrissette said of all the firefighters or all the fire departments in Connecticut, a little over 60% are the volunteer departments currently.

"We had a whole host of reasons why people are leaving and why people are staying," Morrissette said.

Morrissette himself is scheduled to leave his position Oct. 1 after nearly 42 years with the Connecticut fire service.

Why volunteers are leaving

Morrissette said the state recently surveyed firefighters who entered the profession over the past decade to better understand why some remained while others left their departments. The survey received responses from about 10% of more than 6,000 firefighters contacted.

Among the reasons cited were people moving away, poor leadership within departments, health problems, a lack of training opportunities and changing family circumstances.

Finances played a big role as well.

"It's very common to have the need for a two-income family, as an example. So it doesn't leave a lot of time to volunteer," he said.

Daytime staffing is a concern

The decline in volunteers is already creating challenges in some communities, particularly during weekday hours when many volunteers are at work.

Morrissette said the state needs more data to fully understand the extent of the problem, but there are anecdotal concerns about daytime fire protection in rural areas.

Some communities are responding by hiring paid firefighters during the day, while relying more heavily on volunteers during evenings and weekends.

Automatic mutual aid has also become increasingly common. When a structure fire is confirmed, neighboring departments can be automatically dispatched to provide additional firefighters and equipment.

"So, you know, again, communities are seeing some of the impacts, and they are making changes to their response patterns and how they work with their local communities," Morrissette said.

A more regional approach

Morrissette said regionalization could become increasingly important as departments struggle with staffing and rising equipment costs.

Connecticut has about 300 fire departments serving 169 municipalities and two tribal nations. Some communities have multiple independent fire companies, creating another potential opportunity for consolidation or collaboration.

Morrissette said a new pumper truck can cost between $700,000 and $1.2 million, while some ladder trucks now approach $2 million.

And, Morrissette said, having more equipment is not necessarily useful if there are not enough firefighters to operate it.

"It really does no good if you have a structure fire and you have, say, eight fire apparatus responding, but there's only eight firefighters, one per apparatus," he said.

Does Connecticut need a new model?

Morrissette said some communities may eventually decide that consolidating departments or adding more paid firefighters makes sense. But he said he expects greater collaboration and regionalization to be part of the state's response rather than simply replacing volunteers with paid firefighters.

The state is beginning work under a new law that will require local communities to submit fire protection plans starting in July 2027. The plans are intended to give residents a clearer picture of the level of fire protection available in their communities.

Morrissette said the state is also examining whether Connecticut could provide more administrative and operational support to local departments, potentially drawing on models such as California's CAL FIRE system .

"Communities need to look at their response data, their response capability, if they are meeting standards," he said. "And that's some of the work that we as the state will be kicking off."

Trying to recruit younger firefighters

Morrissette said the state is looking for new ways to introduce young people to the fire service, including partnerships between fire departments and schools.

The state has also begun using virtual reality simulators that allow young people to experience what it is like to enter a burning building and operate a fire hose.

The state is also encouraging more fire-service pathway programs in schools . Morrissette cited a program in Windsor that recently attracted more than 90 people interested in learning about careers in fire and emergency services.

"We always say firefighters are the best recruitment tool," Morrissette said. "Recruit their family, friends, colleagues into either the career or the volunteer fire service."