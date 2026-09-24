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No ice, no skates, no problem for CT underwater hockey lovers

Connecticut Public Radio | By Joe Amon
Published September 24, 2026 at 10:02 AM EDT

At the Cheshire Community Pool in Bartlem Park, Sunday mornings are filled with the sounds of family swim time on the far right of the pool.

Near the center are the morning lap swimmers steadily making their way through their routines. But the left is the reserved section where all of the action takes place beneath the surface: Barnacles Underwater Hockey.

This fast-paced, non-contact sport features two teams of six players competing on the bottom of the pool. Using short sticks, fins, masks, snorkels and protective gloves, players push a three-pound puck across the pool and try to score in the opposing team’s goal.

Because players must swim to the surface to breathe, the game relies on quick substitutions, teamwork and precise passing beneath the water. The sport is governed internationally by the World Underwater Federation, which oversees global competitions and standardizes rules.
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Joe Amon
Joe Amon is a Visuals Editor with Connecticut Public’s Visuals department. As a photojournalist he has covered breaking news, sports and long form storytelling across the United States.
See stories by Joe Amon

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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