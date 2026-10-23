Access Health CT enrollment window opens for insurance coverage

The window to shop for health insurance plans — or renew existing plans — opened Friday for Access Health CT , the state’s health insurance marketplace.

The open enrollment period runs from Oct. 23, 2026 through Jan. 15, 2027.

Connecticut offers several safety nets for people who can't afford to pay their premiums. Under the Temporary Premium Assistance program, eligible customers can receive financial help to offset some or all of the federal enhanced premium tax credits that expired at the end of 2025.

Some customers who do not qualify for coverage under the state Medicaid program might be eligible for the Covered CT Program , which provides no-cost insurance.

This year, workers in the early childhood sector may also be eligible for a new state subsidy .

“Choosing health insurance can be hard, but you do not have to do it alone. We are here to help,” said James Michel, CEO at Access Health CT. “Eight out of 10 Access Health CT customers qualify for financial help to lower their costs. Our team is here to answer your questions, help you compare plans and guide you through enrollment.”

Customers can choose from 22 plans through Anthem or ConnectiCare Benefits. The exchange offers more than 650 brokers to help navigate the various plans through the Certified Health Insurance Brokers - Access Health CT page.

Community health navigators are also available to help through the Hispanic Health Council and The Village in Hartford, Greater Bridgeport Area Prevention Program, Optimus in Stamford, StayWell in Waterbury and United Community and Family Services in Norwich.

If customers enroll between Oct. 23, 2026 and Dec. 15, 2026, they will have insurance starting Jan. 1, 2027. If they enroll between Dec. 16, 2026 and Jan. 15, 2027, they will have insurance starting Feb. 1, 2027.

Access Health CT is holding enrollment fairs across the state:

Norwalk: Saturday, Oct. 24 at Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register here .

Saturday, Oct. 24 at Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register . Middletown: Tuesday, Oct. 27 at Russell Library, 123 Broad St., from 3-7 p.m. Register here .

Tuesday, Oct. 27 at Russell Library, 123 Broad St., from 3-7 p.m. Register . Bloomfield: Wednesday, Oct. 28 at The First Cathedral, 1151 Blue Hills Ave., from 3-7 p.m. Register here .

Wednesday, Oct. 28 at The First Cathedral, 1151 Blue Hills Ave., from 3-7 p.m. Register . Bridgeport: Monday, Nov. 2 at Burroughs Community Center, 2470 Fairfield Ave., from 3-7 p.m. Register here .

Monday, Nov. 2 at Burroughs Community Center, 2470 Fairfield Ave., from 3-7 p.m. Register . Stratford: Wednesday, Nov. 4 at Stratford Public Library, 2203 Main St., from 3-7 p.m. Register here .

Wednesday, Nov. 4 at Stratford Public Library, 2203 Main St., from 3-7 p.m. Register . Danbury: Saturday, Nov. 7 at Latinos for Educational Advocacy and Diversity, 358 Main St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register here .

Saturday, Nov. 7 at Latinos for Educational Advocacy and Diversity, 358 Main St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register . Meriden: Tuesday, Nov. 10 at Meriden Public Library, 105 Miller St., from 3-7 p.m. Register here .

Tuesday, Nov. 10 at Meriden Public Library, 105 Miller St., from 3-7 p.m. Register . New London: Saturday, Nov. 14 at Public Library of New London, 63 Huntington St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register here .

Saturday, Nov. 14 at Public Library of New London, 63 Huntington St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register . Manchester: Tuesday, Nov. 17 at St. John’s Polish National Catholic Church, 23 Golway St., from 3-7 p.m. Register here .

“We hold these events so we can meet our customers where they are,” Michel said. “Our team is here to answer questions, explain the choices available and help residents enroll in insurance that works for them and their families.”

Recent changes in federal policy affected many Connecticut residents who participated in the state's health insurance exchange. Premium subsidies available during the pandemic sunset last year, leading to a surge of more than 22,000 people who lost coverage in the first half of this year after failing to make their premium payments, the Connecticut Mirror reported.

Changes put in place by Congress also affected eligibility for Medicaid. Connecticut Public reported previously that refugees, asylees and some other noncitizens are no longer eligible for coverage through the program.