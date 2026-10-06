Generation: Baby-Sitters Club | The BSC Takes The Screen

Many fans of “The Baby-sitters Club” found the series through the on-screen adaptations, whether the 1990 HBO show, the 1995 movie, or the 2020 Netflix series.

This episode, we talk about how a book moves from the page to the screen, what it means for readers when a favorite book is adapted, and what forces determine what we see. We meet the child actors who brought to life beloved characters, and the showrunners and critics who grew up with the series. And we ask what it means when media for girls gets dismissed, and why these beloved shows and movies aren't getting wider recognition.

GUESTS:

Zelda Harris played Jessi Ramsey in the 1995 “Baby-Sitters Club” movie

played Jessi Ramsey in the 1995 “Baby-Sitters Club” movie Constance Grady Then-critic at “Vox”

Then-critic at “Vox” Meg Lahey played Mary Anne Spier in the 1990 series

played Mary Anne Spier in the 1990 series Rachel Shukert was the showrunner of the 2020 Netflix “Baby-Sitters Club” adaptation



"Generation: The Media We Love & How It Shapes Us" is a podcast series from Connecticut Public. Each season tells the origin story of a beloved cultural touchstone, asks what keeps it alive across generations, and explores how it helps us become who we are.

"Generation: Baby-Sitters Club" is hosted by Daniela Doncel. This series was reported, written, and produced by Lily Tyson and Daniela Doncel. It was edited and produced by Cassandra Basler. Sound design and mixing by Jay Cowit. Megan Fitzgerald is our project manager. Ayannah Brown and Mark Mirko are our visuals producers. Sam Hockaday created our show art. Marketing support provided by The Podglomerate.