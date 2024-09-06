© 2024 Connecticut Public

Audacious logo
Audacious with Chion Wolf

The urge to steal: Kleptomania and compulsive theft

By Khaleel Rahman,
Jessica Severin de MartinezRobyn Doyon-Aitken Megan FitzgeraldMeg DaltonChion Wolf
Published September 6, 2024 at 10:26 AM EDT
Shoplifting from a convenience store.
Dr. Marc Potenza is the Steven M. Southwick Professor of Psychiatry and Professor in the Child Study Center and of Neuroscience. His research has focused on the neurobiology and treatment of addictions and other disorders characterized by impaired impulse control.
Tabitha Farrar developed anorexia nervosa and kleptomania as a teenager. She is the author of many books, including, “Rehabilitate, Rewire, Recover!: Anorexia recovery for the determined adult“.
Tabitha Farrar developed anorexia nervosa and kleptomania as a teenager. She is the author of many books, including, “Rehabilitate, Rewire, Recover!: Anorexia recovery for the determined adult“.
Terrence Shulman is an author, lawyer, licensed clinician, and founder of The Shulman Center for Compulsive Theft, Spending & Hoarding. He is the founder of the support group, Cleptomaniacs And Shoplifters Anonymous, and CEO of unsteal.org, a website that helps people send money back to stores they've stolen from.
Terrence Shulman is an author, lawyer, licensed clinician, and founder of The Shulman Center for Compulsive Theft, Spending & Hoarding. He is the founder of the support group, Cleptomaniacs And Shoplifters Anonymous, and CEO of unsteal.org, a website that helps people send money back to stores they've stolen from.

Some people help others overcome their urge to steal through research and understanding, while others draw from personal experience.

Meet a Yale psychiatry professor specializing in impulse control disorders like kleptomania. We'll also hear from a therapist and a coach who were once addicted to stealing themselves and are now dedicated to helping others overcome this compulsion.

Resources:

Suggested episodes:

GUESTS: 

Khaleel Rahman, Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, and Meg Dalton contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Khaleel Rahman
Khaleel Rahman is a producer for 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the director of audio storytelling and talk shows for Connecticut Public where she oversees the station’s talk shows and podcasts, including the limited series 'In Absentia'.
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, featuring conversations with people who have uncommon or misunderstood experiences, conditions, or professions.
