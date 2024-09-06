The urge to steal: Kleptomania and compulsive theft

2 of 4 — Dr. Marc Potenza is the Steven M. Southwick Professor of Psychiatry and Professor in the Child Study Center and of Neuroscience. His research has focused on the neurobiology and treatment of addictions and other disorders characterized by impaired impulse control.

Dr. Marc Potenza is the Steven M. Southwick Professor of Psychiatry and Professor in the Child Study Center and of Neuroscience. His research has focused on the neurobiology and treatment of addictions and other disorders characterized by impaired impulse control.

ClevelandPhotoGrp copy right