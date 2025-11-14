The best bad episode ever!

Who rejoices in making a bad episode of public radio? We do! But only the best kind of bad.

On this episode of Audacious, meet Jon from Jon Breaks Bad News, who delivers other people’s worst messages for a living. Then, the co-founders of the Golden Raspberry Awards - also known as the Razzies - celebrate Hollywood’s most spectacular cinematic failures. And finally, a few listeners share their stories of terrible dates, followed by a conversation with Rachel Lithgow. She shares her memoir, My Year of Really Bad Dates.

GUESTS:

Jon Breaks Bad News : Creator and host of the Jon Breaks Bad News Show, delivering difficult or awkward messages on behalf of others

John J. B. Wilson and Mo Murphy: Creators of the Razzie Awards

Michelle Horsley, Maria Grove, Lindsay Ewing: Audacious listeners who had really bad dates

Rachel Lithgow: Author of My Year of Really Bad Dates

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show, with help from Coco Cooley and Isaac Moss.

