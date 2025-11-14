© 2025 Connecticut Public

Audacious with Chion Wolf

The best bad episode ever!

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Megan FitzgeraldRobyn Doyon-Aitken Chion Wolf
Published November 14, 2025 at 7:32 AM EST
FILE: Presenter John Wilson announces the winner for "Worst Picture", "Basic Instict 2" announced as "Basically it Stinks Too" during the Razzie Awards in Hollywood, CA, 24 February 2007. The "Razzie" a gold-spray-painted, golf-ball-size raspberry atop of a mangled super 8 film reel trophy, with an estimated street value of 4.97 dollars, awards the worst movie and actors Hollywood produced during the year. The 2007 winners included, Sharon Stone for Worst Actress, "Lady in the Water" for Worst Picture and its director Night Shyamalan as Worst Director.
FILE: Presenter John Wilson announces the winner for "Worst Picture", "Basic Instict 2" announced as "Basically it Stinks Too" during the Razzie Awards in Hollywood, CA, 24 February 2007. The "Razzie" a gold-spray-painted, golf-ball-size raspberry atop of a mangled super 8 film reel trophy, with an estimated street value of 4.97 dollars, awards the worst movie and actors Hollywood produced during the year. The 2007 winners included, Sharon Stone for Worst Actress, "Lady in the Water" for Worst Picture and its director Night Shyamalan as Worst Director.
HECTOR MATA / AFP / Getty Images
Jon Breaks Bad News is the creator and host of the Jon Breaks Bad News Show, delivering difficult or awkward messages on behalf of others.
Jon Breaks Bad News is the creator and host of the Jon Breaks Bad News Show, delivering difficult or awkward messages on behalf of others.
Rachel Lithgow is the author of “My Year of Really Bad Dates“
Rachel Lithgow is the author of “My Year of Really Bad Dates“
Gillian Laub

Who rejoices in making a bad episode of public radio? We do! But only the best kind of bad.

On this episode of Audacious, meet Jon from Jon Breaks Bad News, who delivers other people’s worst messages for a living. Then, the co-founders of the Golden Raspberry Awards - also known as the Razzies - celebrate Hollywood’s most spectacular cinematic failures. And finally, a few listeners share their stories of terrible dates, followed by a conversation with Rachel Lithgow. She shares her memoir, My Year of Really Bad Dates.

GUESTS: 

  • Jon Breaks Bad News: Creator and host of the Jon Breaks Bad News Show, delivering difficult or awkward messages on behalf of others
  • John J. B. Wilson and Mo Murphy: Creators of the Razzie Awards
  • Michelle Horsley, Maria Grove, Lindsay Ewing: Audacious listeners who had really bad dates
  • Rachel Lithgow: Author of My Year of Really Bad Dates

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show, with help from Coco Cooley and Isaac Moss. 

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, spotlighting the stories of people whose experiences, professions, or conditions defy convention or are often misunderstood.
