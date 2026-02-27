Audacious Scotland: CT’s Highland Festival & Games, plus quarrelsome dames seek justice for witches

Two Scotlands, one episode.

Scotland One: kilts, haggis, bagpipes, and that irresistible fairground mix of music and muscle at Connecticut’s Scottish Highland Festival & Games! Plus swordplay and the oddly soothing chaos and grunts of Weight Over Bar.

Jessica Severin de Martinez / Connecticut Public Christopher Annino of Groton, Conn., competes in the weight-over-bar event at the Scottish Highland Festival & Games in Brooklyn, Conn., on Oct. 12, 2025. In weight over bar, athletes throw a heavy weight one-handed up and over a raised bar, with the bar height increasing each round.

Scotland Two: centuries of witch trials, powered by rumor, rubber-stamped by law. Meet Claire Mitchell and Zoe Venditozzi of Witches of Scotland, a campaign and podcast working to restore names and dignity to the accused from 1563 to 1736.

Provided by Witches of Scotland Claire Mitchell KC and Zoe Venditozzi: founders of Witches of Scotland, a campaign seeking justice for the roughly 4,000 people - mostly women - accused of witchcraft in Scotland between 1563 and 1736.

Benjamin Elzerman: flute player from East Hartford, CT

flute player from East Hartford, CT Haley Hewitt : harpist from Manchester, CT

harpist from Manchester, CT John Morahn: instructor at Western Swordsmanship Technique and Research (WSTR) from Ashford, CT

instructor at from Ashford, CT Eric Lewis: weight over bar competitor at The Scottish Highland Festival and Games from Woburn, MA

weight over bar competitor at The Scottish Highland Festival and Games from Woburn, MA Christopher Annino: weight over bar competitor at The Scottish Highland Festival and Games from Groton, CT

weight over bar competitor at The Scottish Highland Festival and Games from Groton, CT John H Spencer: the only living founding member of The Scottish Highland Festival and Games

the only living founding member of Reggie Patchell: Co-Chairman and Vice President of Scotland Connecticut Highland Festival Committee

Co-Chairman and Vice President of Scotland Connecticut Highland Festival Committee Claire Mitchell and Zoe Venditozzi: founders of Witches of Scotland , a campaign seeking justice for the roughly 4,000 people - mostly women - accused of witchcraft in Scotland between 1563 and 1736, many of whom were executed

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show.

