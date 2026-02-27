© 2026 Connecticut Public

Audacious with Chion Wolf

Audacious Scotland: CT’s Highland Festival & Games, plus quarrelsome dames seek justice for witches

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Megan FitzgeraldRobyn Doyon-Aitken Chion Wolf
Published February 27, 2026 at 10:19 AM EST
Haley Hewitt is a harpist from Manchester, CT. She performed at the Connecticut’s Scottish Highland Festival & Games on October 12, 2025 in Brooklyn, Connecticut.
Jessica Severin de Martinez
/
Connecticut Public
Haley Hewitt is a harpist from Manchester, CT. She performed at the Connecticut’s Scottish Highland Festival & Games on October 12, 2025 in Brooklyn, Connecticut.

Two Scotlands, one episode.

Scotland One: kilts, haggis, bagpipes, and that irresistible fairground mix of music and muscle at Connecticut’s Scottish Highland Festival & Games! Plus swordplay and the oddly soothing chaos and grunts of Weight Over Bar.

Christopher Annino of Groton, Conn., competes in the weight-over-bar event at the Scottish Highland Festival & Games in Brooklyn, Conn., on Oct. 12, 2025. In weight over bar, athletes throw a heavy weight one-handed up and over a raised bar, with the bar height increasing each round.
Jessica Severin de Martinez
/
Connecticut Public
Christopher Annino of Groton, Conn., competes in the weight-over-bar event at the Scottish Highland Festival & Games in Brooklyn, Conn., on Oct. 12, 2025. In weight over bar, athletes throw a heavy weight one-handed up and over a raised bar, with the bar height increasing each round.

Scotland Two: centuries of witch trials, powered by rumor, rubber-stamped by law. Meet Claire Mitchell and Zoe Venditozzi of Witches of Scotland, a campaign and podcast working to restore names and dignity to the accused from 1563 to 1736.

Claire Mitchell KC and Zoe Venditozzi: founders of Witches of Scotland, a campaign seeking justice for the roughly 4,000 people - mostly women - accused of witchcraft in Scotland between 1563 and 1736.
Provided by Witches of Scotland
Claire Mitchell KC and Zoe Venditozzi: founders of Witches of Scotland, a campaign seeking justice for the roughly 4,000 people - mostly women - accused of witchcraft in Scotland between 1563 and 1736.

Suggested episodes:

GUESTS: 

  • Benjamin Elzerman: flute player from East Hartford, CT
  • Haley Hewitt: harpist from Manchester, CT
  • John Morahn: instructor at Western Swordsmanship Technique and Research (WSTR) from Ashford, CT
  • Eric Lewis: weight over bar competitor at The Scottish Highland Festival and Games from Woburn, MA 
  • Christopher Annino: weight over bar competitor at The Scottish Highland Festival and Games from Groton, CT
  • John H Spencer: the only living founding member of The Scottish Highland Festival and Games
  • Reggie Patchell: Co-Chairman and Vice President of Scotland Connecticut Highland Festival Committee
  • Claire Mitchell and Zoe Venditozzi: founders of Witches of Scotland, a campaign seeking justice for the roughly 4,000 people - mostly women - accused of witchcraft in Scotland between 1563 and 1736, many of whom were executed

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, spotlighting the stories of people whose experiences, professions, or conditions defy convention or are often misunderstood.
