Audacious Scotland: CT’s Highland Festival & Games, plus quarrelsome dames seek justice for witches
Two Scotlands, one episode.
Scotland One: kilts, haggis, bagpipes, and that irresistible fairground mix of music and muscle at Connecticut’s Scottish Highland Festival & Games! Plus swordplay and the oddly soothing chaos and grunts of Weight Over Bar.
Scotland Two: centuries of witch trials, powered by rumor, rubber-stamped by law. Meet Claire Mitchell and Zoe Venditozzi of Witches of Scotland, a campaign and podcast working to restore names and dignity to the accused from 1563 to 1736.
GUESTS:
- Benjamin Elzerman: flute player from East Hartford, CT
- Haley Hewitt: harpist from Manchester, CT
- John Morahn: instructor at Western Swordsmanship Technique and Research (WSTR) from Ashford, CT
- Eric Lewis: weight over bar competitor at The Scottish Highland Festival and Games from Woburn, MA
- Christopher Annino: weight over bar competitor at The Scottish Highland Festival and Games from Groton, CT
- John H Spencer: the only living founding member of The Scottish Highland Festival and Games
- Reggie Patchell: Co-Chairman and Vice President of Scotland Connecticut Highland Festival Committee
- Claire Mitchell and Zoe Venditozzi: founders of Witches of Scotland, a campaign seeking justice for the roughly 4,000 people - mostly women - accused of witchcraft in Scotland between 1563 and 1736, many of whom were executed
Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show.
