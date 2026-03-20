Unconventional obituaries: for a mother, for strangers, and for one very good dog
Obituaries are meant to mark an end. But sometimes they start a whole new conversation.
First, Andy Corren, whose funny, biting, tender obituary for his mother captured so much life that it went viral and became a memoir.
Then, Sallie Hammett, whose loving obituary for her dog Charlie rippled across the internet and moved countless strangers.
And finally, we talk with professional obituary writer Jamie Passaro about what makes an obit memorable, honest and worth reading.
Suggested episodes:
- Rethinking funerals with the Coffin Confessor, living eulogies, and designer caskets
- What death investigators can tell you about life
GUESTS:
- Andy Corren: Writer and author of Dirtbag Queen, a memoir that grew out of the viral obituary he wrote for his mother, Renay
- Sallie Hammett: South Carolina writer whose heartfelt obituary for her dog, Charlie, went viral after she shared it online
- Jamie Passaro: Professional obituary writer and founder of Dear Person Obits; she also co-founded Elegy.us, an online obituary platform
Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show.
Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.
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