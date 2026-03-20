Unconventional obituaries: for a mother, for strangers, and for one very good dog

Obituaries are meant to mark an end. But sometimes they start a whole new conversation.

First, Andy Corren, whose funny, biting, tender obituary for his mother captured so much life that it went viral and became a memoir.

Then, Sallie Hammett, whose loving obituary for her dog Charlie rippled across the internet and moved countless strangers.

And finally, we talk with professional obituary writer Jamie Passaro about what makes an obit memorable, honest and worth reading.

Suggested episodes:

GUESTS:

Andy Corren: Writer and author of Dirtbag Queen , a memoir that grew out of the viral obituary he wrote for his mother, Renay

Writer and author of , a memoir that grew out of the viral obituary he wrote for his mother, Renay Sallie Hammett: South Carolina writer whose heartfelt obituary for her dog, Charlie, went viral after she shared it online

South Carolina writer whose heartfelt obituary for her dog, Charlie, went viral after she shared it online Jamie Passaro: Professional obituary writer and founder of Dear Person Obits ; she also co-founded Elegy.us , an online obituary platform

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show.

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