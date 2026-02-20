© 2026 Connecticut Public

Audacious with Chion Wolf

What death investigators can tell you about life

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Megan FitzgeraldRobyn Doyon-Aitken Chion Wolf
Published February 20, 2026 at 11:01 AM EST
October 14, 2025 - Hartford, Ct. - Dr. Cori Breslauer is Associate Medical Examiner for the state of Connecticut whose office performs autopsies on suspicious deaths in CT.

An unexpected death leaves survivors with a single relentless question: what happened?

Three forensic experts share how they investigate the dead to bring clarity to the living.

Dr. Cori Breslauer, an associate medical examiner in Connecticut, describes the realities of autopsies, trauma, and truth-telling. Dr. Colleen Fitzpatrick, who pioneered forensic genetic genealogy, explains how investigators use DNA and family history to put a name to unidentified remains, and bring long-delayed answers to families.

And retired forensic pathologist Dr. Cindy Hoeflinger shares what it was like to spend a career giving families answers… until she needed answers herself.

GUESTS: 

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show.

