What death investigators can tell you about life

An unexpected death leaves survivors with a single relentless question: what happened?

Three forensic experts share how they investigate the dead to bring clarity to the living.

Dr. Cori Breslauer, an associate medical examiner in Connecticut, describes the realities of autopsies, trauma, and truth-telling. Dr. Colleen Fitzpatrick, who pioneered forensic genetic genealogy, explains how investigators use DNA and family history to put a name to unidentified remains, and bring long-delayed answers to families.

And retired forensic pathologist Dr. Cindy Hoeflinger shares what it was like to spend a career giving families answers… until she needed answers herself.

GUESTS:

Dr. Cori Breslauer: Associate Medical Examiner at Connecticut's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner , specializing in forensic pathology

Associate Medical Examiner at , specializing in forensic pathology Dr. Colleen Fitzpatrick: Forensic genetic genealogist, founder of Identifinders International ; she pioneered the use of genetic genealogy to solve cold cases

Forensic genetic genealogist, founder of ; she pioneered the use of genetic genealogy to solve cold cases Dr. Cindy Hoeflinger : Retired forensic pathologist who investigated sudden and unexplained deaths; she lost her 18-year-old son Brian in a drunk driving crash in 2013

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show.

