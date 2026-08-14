© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Audacious with Chion Wolf

Journalist Scott Wallace on protecting the Amazon's last uncontacted tribes

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Megan FitzgeraldRobyn Doyon-Aitken Chion Wolf
Published August 14, 2026 at 7:42 AM EDT
Scott Wallace, Associate Professor of Journalism, University of Connecticut. Affiliated Faculty, El Instituto and Institute of the Environment and Energy (IoEE). Author, Central America in the Crosshairs of War and The Unconquered: In Search of the Amazon’s Last Uncontacted Tribes.
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
Scott Wallace, Associate Professor of Journalism, University of Connecticut. Affiliated Faculty, El Instituto and Institute of the Environment and Energy (IoEE). Author, Central America in the Crosshairs of War and The Unconquered: In Search of the Amazon’s Last Uncontacted Tribes.

For decades, journalist Scott Wallace has traveled the world documenting conflict, culture, and extraordinary lives. But nothing compared to a ten-week expedition through one of the most remote regions of the Brazilian Amazon.

His assignment: accompany an effort to help protect one of the last uncontacted tribes on Earth, the Flecheiros, or “People of the Arrow,” while avoiding contact with them at all costs.

He talks about the eerie realization that the tribe was silently tracking his every move, the ethical tensions of documenting such a story, and why the experience forever changed how he thinks about humanity, wonder, and our responsibility to one another.

Suggested episodes:

GUEST: 

  • Scott Wallace: Award-winning journalist, photographer, and associate professor in UConn's Department of Journalism. He's the author of The Unconquered, a firsthand account of an expedition into the Brazilian Amazon to help protect one of the world's last uncontacted tribes

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
See stories by Jessica Severin de Martinez
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
See stories by Megan Fitzgerald
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, spotlighting the stories of people whose experiences, professions, or conditions defy convention or are often misunderstood.
See stories by Chion Wolf