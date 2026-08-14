Journalist Scott Wallace on protecting the Amazon's last uncontacted tribes

For decades, journalist Scott Wallace has traveled the world documenting conflict, culture, and extraordinary lives. But nothing compared to a ten-week expedition through one of the most remote regions of the Brazilian Amazon.

His assignment: accompany an effort to help protect one of the last uncontacted tribes on Earth, the Flecheiros, or “People of the Arrow,” while avoiding contact with them at all costs.

He talks about the eerie realization that the tribe was silently tracking his every move, the ethical tensions of documenting such a story, and why the experience forever changed how he thinks about humanity, wonder, and our responsibility to one another.

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Scott Wallace : Award-winning journalist, photographer, and associate professor in UConn's Department of Journalism. He's the author of The Unconquered , a firsthand account of an expedition into the Brazilian Amazon to help protect one of the world's last uncontacted tribes

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show.

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