What does it mean to decolonize wellness?

Wellness is a multi-trillion dollar industry, but it's not “one size fits all.” For some people of color, Eurocentric beauty standards can be harmful, and trying to achieve an arbitrary wellness goal can actually cause stress. We talk with registered dietician, Dalia Kinsey about the book, Decolonizing Wellness: A QTBIPOC-Centered Guide to Escape the Diet Trap, Heal Your Self-Image, and Achieve Body Liberation. We also talk with and highlight the expertise of two local women in the industry working to make beauty and wellness accessible to all.

GUESTS:



Dalia Kinsey : Registered Dietician, creator of the Body Liberation for all Podcast, and Author of Decolonizing Wellness : A QTBIPOC-Centered Guide to Escape the Diet Trap, Heal Your Self-Image, and Achieve Body Liberation

: Registered Dietician, creator of the Body Liberation for all Podcast, and Author of Maryah Gonzalez: Owner of Haus of Vanity in Cheshire, Conn.

Owner of Haus of Vanity in Cheshire, Conn. Seryna Simmons: Owner of skin and hair care boutique, Seryna’s Holistiq in Middletown, Conn.

Special thanks to our interns divina cordeiro and Megan Rodriguez-Hawkins.

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