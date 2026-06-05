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Disrupted

The complexities of belonging and not belonging in U.S. culture

By Kevin Chang Barnum,
Khalilah Brown-DeanErica McIntoshRobyn Doyon-Aitken Megan FitzgeraldTalei Ricketson
Published June 5, 2026 at 9:10 AM EDT
FILE: Miriam Cruz dances to the Bomba Sica rhythm during the adult Bomba class held by Movimiento Cultural at Viva Dance and Fitness Center for the Arts in West Haven, Connecticut on February 3, 2026.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
Miriam Cruz dances to the Bomba Sica rhythm during the adult Bomba class held by Movimiento Cultural at Viva Dance and Fitness Center for the Arts in West Haven, Connecticut on February 3, 2026. This nonprofit community organization based in Connecticut is dedicated to preserving, teaching, and spreading Puerto Rican bomba and plena.

Connecticut has a higher percentage of Puerto Rican residents than any other state. That’s according to 2020 U.S. Census data. But Puerto Rican residents still make up less than 10% of the state’s population.

So how do Puerto Rican people in Connecticut find community?

This hour, we’re talking about community and belonging.

We'll talk to CT Public's Puerto Rican Communities Reporter. And we'll hear from a sociologist who says Asian Americans can build political power by intentionally not assimilating into the predominant U.S. culture.

GUESTS:

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

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Disrupted Latino
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
See stories by Kevin Chang Barnum
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Wesleyan University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Khalilah Brown-Dean
Erica McIntosh
Erica McIntosh is Senior Regional Editor for Southern Connecticut. Erica was born and raised in Connecticut.
See stories by Erica McIntosh
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
See stories by Megan Fitzgerald
Talei Ricketson
Talei Ricketson is a temporary producer for The Wheelhouse for spring 2026. She was a Talk Show Production Intern for fall 2025. Reach her at tricketson@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Talei Ricketson

Funding provided by:
The Connecticut Office of Film, Television and Digital Media

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