The complexities of belonging and not belonging in U.S. culture

Connecticut has a higher percentage of Puerto Rican residents than any other state. That’s according to 2020 U.S. Census data . But Puerto Rican residents still make up less than 10% of the state’s population.

So how do Puerto Rican people in Connecticut find community?

This hour, we’re talking about community and belonging.

We'll talk to CT Public's Puerto Rican Communities Reporter. And we'll hear from a sociologist who says Asian Americans can build political power by intentionally not assimilating into the predominant U.S. culture.

GUESTS:

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