Reflecting on what new generations can carry forward as we remember 25 years since 9/11

Many Americans can tell you exactly what they were doing 25 years ago when they learned the United States had been attacked. But for a younger generation, the attacks are something they’ve only learned about in history class.

With that in mind, it’s time to think about what we want future generations to remember.

GUESTS:

Jay Winuk : Co-Founder of 9/11 Day, an organization that started in 2002 with the goal of turning 9/11 into a day of service. The group began after Jay's brother Glenn, an attorney, volunteer firefighter and EMT, died at the World Trade Center.

: Co-Founder of 9/11 Day, an organization that started in 2002 with the goal of turning 9/11 into a day of service. The group began after Jay's brother Glenn, an attorney, volunteer firefighter and EMT, died at the World Trade Center. Jeremy Stoddard : Professor of Curriculum and Instruction at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. His work connects education, democracy, media and controversial issues.

: Professor of Curriculum and Instruction at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. His work connects education, democracy, media and controversial issues. Mary Fetchet: Founding Director and President of the Voices Center for Resilience, an organization she helped create after her son Brad died at the World Trade Center. The group helps individuals and communities prepare for, respond to, and recover from traumatic events.



Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.