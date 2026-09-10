Reflecting on what new generations can carry forward as we remember 25 years since 9/11
1 of 3 — Bridgeport 2025 9 11 Day students AJLA singing.jpeg
Children sing during the first Connecticut 9/11 Day of Service meal-pack event at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport on September 11, 2025. It was announced that 140,000 meals were packed there that day.
Images provided by 9/11 Day
2 of 3 — Bridgeport 2025 9 11 Day volunteers.jpeg
The first Connecticut 9/11 Day of Service meal-pack event at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport on September 11, 2025. It was announced that 140,000 meals were packed there that day.
Image Provided by 9/11 Day
3 of 3 — Bridgeport 2025 9 11 Day wide.jpeg
The first Connecticut 9/11 Day of Service meal-pack event at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport on September 11, 2025. It was announced that 140,000 meals were packed there that day.
Image provided by 9/11 Day
Many Americans can tell you exactly what they were doing 25 years ago when they learned the United States had been attacked. But for a younger generation, the attacks are something they’ve only learned about in history class.
With that in mind, it’s time to think about what we want future generations to remember.
GUESTS:
- Jay Winuk: Co-Founder of 9/11 Day, an organization that started in 2002 with the goal of turning 9/11 into a day of service. The group began after Jay's brother Glenn, an attorney, volunteer firefighter and EMT, died at the World Trade Center.
- Jeremy Stoddard: Professor of Curriculum and Instruction at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. His work connects education, democracy, media and controversial issues.
- Mary Fetchet: Founding Director and President of the Voices Center for Resilience, an organization she helped create after her son Brad died at the World Trade Center. The group helps individuals and communities prepare for, respond to, and recover from traumatic events.
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