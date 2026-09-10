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Disrupted

Reflecting on what new generations can carry forward as we remember 25 years since 9/11

By Kevin Chang Barnum,
Khalilah Brown-DeanErica McIntoshRobyn Doyon-Aitken Megan Fitzgerald
Published September 10, 2026 at 4:23 PM EDT
Children sing during the first Connecticut 9/11 Day of Service meal-pack event at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport on September 11, 2025. It was announced that 140,000 meals were packed there that day.
1 of 3  — Bridgeport 2025 9 11 Day students AJLA singing.jpeg
Children sing during the first Connecticut 9/11 Day of Service meal-pack event at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport on September 11, 2025. It was announced that 140,000 meals were packed there that day.
Images provided by 9/11 Day
The first Connecticut 9/11 Day of Service meal-pack event at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport on September 11, 2025. It was announced that 140,000 meals were packed there that day.
2 of 3  — Bridgeport 2025 9 11 Day volunteers.jpeg
The first Connecticut 9/11 Day of Service meal-pack event at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport on September 11, 2025. It was announced that 140,000 meals were packed there that day.
Image Provided by 9/11 Day
The first Connecticut 9/11 Day of Service meal-pack event at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport on September 11, 2025. It was announced that 140,000 meals were packed there that day.
3 of 3  — Bridgeport 2025 9 11 Day wide.jpeg
The first Connecticut 9/11 Day of Service meal-pack event at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport on September 11, 2025. It was announced that 140,000 meals were packed there that day.
Image provided by 9/11 Day

Many Americans can tell you exactly what they were doing 25 years ago when they learned the United States had been attacked. But for a younger generation, the attacks are something they’ve only learned about in history class.

With that in mind, it’s time to think about what we want future generations to remember.

GUESTS:

  • Jay Winuk: Co-Founder of 9/11 Day, an organization that started in 2002 with the goal of turning 9/11 into a day of service. The group began after Jay's brother Glenn, an attorney, volunteer firefighter and EMT, died at the World Trade Center.
  • Jeremy Stoddard: Professor of Curriculum and Instruction at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. His work connects education, democracy, media and controversial issues.
  • Mary Fetchet: Founding Director and President of the Voices Center for Resilience, an organization she helped create after her son Brad died at the World Trade Center. The group helps individuals and communities prepare for, respond to, and recover from traumatic events.

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Disrupted
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
See stories by Kevin Chang Barnum
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Wesleyan University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Khalilah Brown-Dean
Erica McIntosh
Erica McIntosh is Senior Regional Editor for Southern Connecticut. Erica was born and raised in Connecticut.
See stories by Erica McIntosh
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
See stories by Megan Fitzgerald

Funding provided by:
The Connecticut Office of Film, Television and Digital Media