Senator Chris Murphy on the ‘Crisis of the Common Good’

In 2012, Connecticut voters chose Chris Murphy as a replacement for retiring senator Joe Lieberman. He was the youngest U.S. senator serving at the time. And in the years since, his national profile has grown. He's been a vocal advocate for gun reform and become a high-profile critic of the Trump administration. But most recently he’s been talking about a different kind of crisis. It's the subject of his new book Crisis of the Common Good: The Fight for Meaning and Connection in a Broken America.

Provided by Chris Murphy 'Crisis of the Common Good: The Fight for Meaning and Connection in a Broken America,' by United States Senator from Connecticut Chris Murphy.

GUESTS:

This episode originally aired on July 10, 2026.

This episode was also produced by our former intern Amanda Adams.

Special thanks to our former intern Katie Servas.

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