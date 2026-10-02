In divided times, how do we build an inclusive future?

The U.S. feels divided. That division is backed up by data. According to the American Psychological Association’s 2025 Stress in America Survey, 62 percent of adults said societal division was a significant source of stress in their lives.

So how can we move forward with inclusion rather than division?

This hour, we’re talking about building an inclusive future. We'll learn about an effort to bring people together through civic engagement in New Haven. And we’ll from hear legal scholars who explain how to advance DEI in the current political moment.

GUESTS:

Special thanks to our interns Julian Clarke-Dixon and Cooper Formica.

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