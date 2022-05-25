Chef María Mercedes Grubb and writer Von Diaz on the food of Puerto Rico

Listen live Thursday at 3:00 PM, and join the conversation: 203-776-9677, 203-776-WNPR.

We’re exploring the food of Puerto Rico with chef María Mercedes Grubb joining from San Juan and writer and professor of food studies, Von Diaz. Von’s cookbook, Coconuts & Collards, is a beautiful expression of the island. She’ll help us understand the context behind a cuisine that endures despite a legacy of colonialism and a very complex food system. Also this hour, listeners share their connections to the food of the island.

GUESTS:



FEATURED RECIPES:

Costillas de Cerde con Salsa BBQ de Guayaba (Pork Ribs with Guava BBQ Sauce)

Mami’s Bizcocho de Ron (Mami’s Rum Cake)

Rosé Sangria

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Emily Charash, and Katrice Claudio.

Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and email: seasoned@ctpublic.org.

Seasoned is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!