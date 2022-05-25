© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Seasoned logo
Seasoned

Chef María Mercedes Grubb and writer Von Diaz on the food of Puerto Rico

Published May 25, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT
Chef María Mercedes Grubb is the Executive chef at Taberna Medalla and Bar Catedral at the Decanter Hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico
1 of 2  — Chef Maria Mercedes Grubb_courtesy.jpg
Chef María Mercedes Grubb is the Executive chef at Taberna Medalla and Bar Catedral at the Decanter Hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico
Courtesy of María Mercedes Grubb
Von Diaz is a writer, documentarian, and professor of Food Studies at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. Von is the author of Coconuts & Collards: Recipes from Puerto Rico to the Deep South.
2 of 2  — Von Diaz.jpg
Von Diaz is a writer, documentarian, and professor of Food Studies. Von is the author of Coconuts & Collards: Recipes from Puerto Rico to the Deep South.
Cybelle Codish

Listen live Thursday at 3:00 PM, and join the conversation: 203-776-9677, 203-776-WNPR.

We’re exploring the food of Puerto Rico with chef María Mercedes Grubb joining from San Juan and writer and professor of food studies, Von Diaz. Von’s cookbook, Coconuts & Collards, is a beautiful expression of the island. She’ll help us understand the context behind a cuisine that endures despite a legacy of colonialism and a very complex food system. Also this hour, listeners share their connections to the food of the island.

GUESTS:

FEATURED RECIPES:
Costillas de Cerde con Salsa BBQ de Guayaba (Pork Ribs with Guava BBQ Sauce)

Costillas de Cerde con Salsa BBQ de Guayaba (Pork Ribs with Guava BBQ Sauce)
CYBELLE CODISH
/

Mami’s Bizcocho de Ron (Mami’s Rum Cake)

Mami’s Bizcocho de Ron (Mami’s Rum Cake)
CYBELLE CODISH
/

Rosé Sangria

Rosé Sangria
CYBELLE CODISH
/

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Emily Charash, and Katrice Claudio.

Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and email: seasoned@ctpublic.org.

Seasoned is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Tags

Seasoned food
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of 'Seasoned,' a show celebrating food and farms. She's food-obsessed, loves to bake, and constantly thinks about people in the food world, both nationally and locally, who have compelling stories to tell about food.
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Marysol Castro
Marysol Castro, co-host of Seasoned.
See stories by Marysol Castro
Chef Plum
Chef Plum, co-host of Seasoned.
See stories by Chef Plum
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski
Related Content