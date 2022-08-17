Seafood how-to, plus best local lobster rolls & seafood shacks

We’re taking a deep dive on how to prep and cook seafood with David Standridge, executive chef of The Shipwright’s Daughter in Mystic. You’ll get advice for buying fresh seafood at the market, as well as tips for grilling, roasting, and searing fish like a pro. Plus, local cookbook author Mike Urban shares some of his favorite fish markets and seafood shacks in our region.

Guests:



Featured Recipe: David Standridge’s Tuna Bolognese

Courtesy of The Shipwright's Daughter in Mystic, Conn. /

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski. Our interns are Anya Grondalski and Mira Raju.

Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and email: seasoned@ctpublic.org.

Seasoned is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

This show originally aired September 2, 2021