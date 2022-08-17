© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Seasoned logo
Seasoned

Seafood how-to, plus best local lobster rolls & seafood shacks

Published August 17, 2022 at 7:12 PM EDT
Chef David Standridge of The Shipwright's Daughter in Mystic, Conn.
The Shipwright's Daughter
/
Chef David Standridge of The Shipwright's Daughter in Mystic, Conn.

We’re taking a deep dive on how to prep and cook seafood with David Standridge, executive chef of The Shipwright’s Daughter in Mystic. You’ll get advice for buying fresh seafood at the market, as well as tips for grilling, roasting, and searing fish like a pro. Plus, local cookbook author Mike Urban shares some of his favorite fish markets and seafood shacks in our region.

Guests:

Featured Recipe: David Standridge’s Tuna Bolognese

Tuna Bolognese Recipe by David Standridge, executive chef at The Shipwright's Daughter
Courtesy of The Shipwright's Daughter in Mystic, Conn.
/

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski. Our interns are Anya Grondalski and Mira Raju.

Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and email: seasoned@ctpublic.org.

Seasoned is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

This show originally aired September 2, 2021

Tags

Seasoned food
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of 'Seasoned,' a show celebrating food and farms. She's food-obsessed, loves to bake, and constantly thinks about people in the food world, both nationally and locally, who have compelling stories to tell about food.
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Marysol Castro
Marysol Castro, co-host of Seasoned.
See stories by Marysol Castro
Chef Plum
Chef Plum, co-host of Seasoned.
See stories by Chef Plum
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski
Related Content