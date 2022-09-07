© 2022 Connecticut Public

Scott Conant shares 'Peace, Love, and Pasta' and Dr. Uma Naidoo helps us explore the gut-brain connection

Published September 7, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT
Scott Conant_Peace Love Pasta.jpg
1 of 2  — Scott Conant_Peace Love Pasta.jpg
Chef Scott Conant
© 2021 Ken Goodman
Dr. Uma Naidoo
2 of 2  — Dr. Uma Naidoo.jpeg
Dr. Uma Naidoo
Courtesy of Dr. Uma Naidoo

You probably know James Beard Award-winning chef Scott Conant from Food Network, but did you know he was born and raised in Connecticut? This hour on Seasoned, we talk with Scott about how his Waterbury roots shaped his approach to cooking and how he cooks at home. We'll dig in to his latest cookbook, Peace, Love, and Pasta. Plus, we had "a session" with a nutritional psychiatrist from Harvard. She’s a chef, too! Dr. Uma Naidoo explains the gut-brain connection and how we might use food as medicine.

GUESTS:

Scott Conant: James Beard Award-winning chef, Food Network star, and cookbook author. His latest book is Peace, Love, and Pasta: Simple and Elegant Recipes from a Chef’s Home Kitchen.

Uma Naidoo: Nutritional Psychiatrist at Harvard Medical School, Director of Nutritional and Lifestyle Psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), and Director of Nutritional Psychiatry at MGH Academy, and author of This Is Your Brain on Food.

Featured Recipes:
Pasta Pomodoro

Scott Conant_pasta pomodoro recipe post.jpg

Cast-Iron Skillet Chicken with Fingerling Potatoes

Scott Conant_skillet chicken recipe post.jpg

Connecticut-Style Lobster Rolls

Scott Conant_Connecticut style lobster rolls recipe post.jpg

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski. Our interns are Sara Gasparotto and Michayla Savitt.

Seasoned is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

This episode originally aired March 10, 2022.

Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of 'Seasoned,' a show celebrating food and farms. She's food-obsessed, loves to bake, and constantly thinks about people in the food world, both nationally and locally, who have compelling stories to tell about food.
Marysol Castro
Marysol Castro, co-host of Seasoned.
Chef Plum
Chef Plum, co-host of Seasoned.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
