Scott Conant shares 'Peace, Love, and Pasta' and Dr. Uma Naidoo helps us explore the gut-brain connection

You probably know James Beard Award-winning chef Scott Conant from Food Network, but did you know he was born and raised in Connecticut? This hour on Seasoned, we talk with Scott about how his Waterbury roots shaped his approach to cooking and how he cooks at home. We'll dig in to his latest cookbook, Peace, Love, and Pasta. Plus, we had "a session" with a nutritional psychiatrist from Harvard. She’s a chef, too! Dr. Uma Naidoo explains the gut-brain connection and how we might use food as medicine.

GUESTS:

Scott Conant: James Beard Award-winning chef, Food Network star, and cookbook author. His latest book is Peace, Love, and Pasta: Simple and Elegant Recipes from a Chef’s Home Kitchen.

Uma Naidoo: Nutritional Psychiatrist at Harvard Medical School, Director of Nutritional and Lifestyle Psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), and Director of Nutritional Psychiatry at MGH Academy, and author of This Is Your Brain on Food.

Featured Recipes:

Pasta Pomodoro

Cast-Iron Skillet Chicken with Fingerling Potatoes

Connecticut-Style Lobster Rolls

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski. Our interns are Sara Gasparotto and Michayla Savitt.

Seasoned is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

This episode originally aired March 10, 2022.